BrightEdge Automates SEO with the Launch of BrightEdge Autopilot at Share19

Following on from the groundbreaking release of BrightEdge Instant , which brought real-time insights and recommendations to marketers for search and digital channels, such as YouTube and Amazon, BrightEdge Autopilot auto-optimizes many aspects of SEO including mobile.

"No longer do marketers have to wait to get things done," said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge. "For the last 10 years BrightEdge has been analyzing billions of webpages and data points to understand where, when, and how to intelligently automate SEO for optimal performance. Today's announcement is a massive step forward for the SEO industry and our customers as we take complex and time-consuming tasks and make them simple but drastically impactful for business outcomes."

Navigating opportunities in SEO and Mobile: Turning Challenges into Opportunity

New research released today by BrightEdge shows that 53.5% (up from 51% last year) of website traffic comes from organic search. This presents a huge opportunity for marketers to automate and optimize their most important marketing channels with speed, precision and scale.

Automating and Optimizing SEO: Unified in One Platform

BrightEdge Instant gave marketers the capability to conduct real-time research and optimize content all within one platform. The impact is instantaneous since marketers no longer have to struggle with disparate and unconnected data silos and the inflexibility of narrow point solutions. This foundational, real-time technology architecture – built around the industry's largest set of high-fidelity data in an AI-powered platform – paved the way for BrightEdge Autopilot.

BrightEdge Autopilot: Trilibis Technology Acquisition and Integration

BrightEdge recently acquired technology developed by mobile solutions pioneer Trilibis and hired its former CTO, Meyyappan Alagappan. Trilibis technology – which has been deployed already to hundreds of large enterprises - has now been transformed and integrated into the BrightEdge Autopilot solution. "It's amazing how fast we've been able to roll out new capabilities with BrightEdge Autopilot that use state-of-the-art AI to eliminate a lot of the overhead typically associated with content optimization," said Alagappan.

BrightEdge Autopilot now adds hundreds more global deployments across consumer brands, media companies and enterprises. BrightEdge Autopilot brings smart, end-to-end automation of SEO, now adding mobile page and image optimization. Within 6 months of deployment, over 1,000 brands are now using BrightEdge Autopilot to power Self-Driving SEO.

Brands across numerous industry verticals have seen dramatic performance improvements – 30-50% in Retail and upwards of 200-300% in Manufacturing and in Automotive!

BrightEdge Labs and Mergers & Acquisitions Initiative

Following on from the formation of the BrightEdge Innovation Circle (BIC) - an environment for key customers to gain early access to key innovations – a new M&A team has been formed to evaluate potential new acquisitions already in the pipeline. According to Tom Ziola, former Microsoft executive and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at venture firm Kleiner Perkins who is now heading up the new BrightEdge M&A team, "BrightEdge, with its large and growing customer base and strong financials, is in a great position to accelerate delivery of high-impact customer solutions and take advantage of industry consolidation trends we see across the martech landscape."

At BrightEdge Share19 on September 19th, hundreds of marketers from leading global brands are convening in New York to learn more about the ground-breaking technology. In its ninth year, Share has been recognized by Forbes and Inc.com as a "leading industry event for digital marketers by digital marketers." You can read more about Share19, digital marketing speakers and its new CMO insights panel here.

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise organic search and content performance, empowers marketers to transform online content into business results, such as traffic, conversions, and revenue. The BrightEdge platform is powered by a sophisticated deep-learning engine and is the only company capable of web-wide, real-time measurement of content engagement across all digital channels, including search, social, and mobile. BrightEdge's 1,800+ customers include global brands, such as Microsoft and Adobe as well as 57 of the Fortune 100. The company has eight offices worldwide and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

