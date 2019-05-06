BrightEdge Instant Is an Industry First: Taking Research and Content Optimization Real-Time

"Leading brands realize the importance of organic search as the key to digital portfolio success and have been asking for technology that can truly help them produce real, tangible business outcomes 'right here and right now,'" said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge. "At BrightEdge we take great pride in adding new capabilities in lockstep with both technological innovation and investment in the success of our customers. I am so excited to see how brands will maximize revenue lift with BrightEdge Instant."

The final shift from multiple SEO point solutions to a single-platform experience

According to BrightEdge market research a typical organic search practitioner uses an average of 6 tools and can spend up to 4 hours a day on research, reporting and analysis. In the past it was difficult for search marketers to truly understand the customer journey as it happens and, in turn, maximize revenue. BrightEdge Instant ensures that this is no longer a problem.

"Having the capability to conduct real-time research and optimize content all within one platform is game-changing for search, content and digital marketers," said Carlos Spallarossa, director of SEO, L'Oréal. "Marketers no longer have to deal with the inaccuracy of data silos and the inflexibility of point solutions, while at the same time they save vital resources and time in order to focus on highly impactful revenue-based incremental revenue opportunities."

Real-time insights how and when marketers want and need it

BrightEdge Instant is set to transform the search industry rapidly. Key capabilities enable marketers to:

Research on Demand: Utilize real-time research to answer questions and uncover opportunities as they happen. BrightEdge Instant gives marketers access to real-time, on-demand data, which allows them to ask specific questions and discover quantitative, data-driven answers with rapid speed, ease and accuracy. Marketers for the first time can take action on the voice opportunity with a data-driven approach to conversational search.

Rankings in Real-time: Understand in real-time how content is performing across any search engine and any device across 37,000 locations and 46 languages. Real-Time Rank Checker allows marketers to optimize at the speed of Google through analysis of video (YouTube) and image SERP rankings. Amazon Rank Checker enables marketers to protect their brand on Amazon.

Recommendations and Page Speed Performance: Take action on instantly identified content opportunities, page insights and link recommendations through an integrated approach to page speed analysis and data insights. Page Speed Performance allows marketers to understand, at scale, desktop and mobile site speed performance while comparing and contrasting against the competition.

According to Tanu Javeri, global SEO strategist at IBM, "Responding to changes in the customer journey with speed and agility begins with identifying and understanding even the most subtle shifts in search patterns in real-time and optimizing accordingly."

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise organic search and content performance, empowers marketers to transform online content into business results such as traffic, conversions and revenue. The BrightEdge platform is powered by a sophisticated deep learning engine and is the only company capable of web-wide, real-time measurement of content engagement across all digital channels, including search, social and mobile. BrightEdge's 1,700+ customers include global brands, such as Microsoft and Adobe as well as 57 of the Fortune 100. The company has eight offices worldwide and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

