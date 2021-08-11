BrightEdge SearchIQ Provides Customers with A New and Complementary Intelligent Edge

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightEdge, the global leader in organic search and content performance, today released BrightEdge SearchIQ at its Share21 industry event. SearchIQ is the only technology in the industry that analyses search signals and hundreds of key ranking factors to translate intent into actionable outcomes that align with organizations' business goals.

Search is Becoming Unpredictable - Winning in SEO is Becoming Harder Than Ever

As the digital landscape evolves rapidly, staying on top of Google search results is now at the top of every organization's business plan. In fact, in 2020, companies spent $70 billion (source – emarketer) on search as a whole trying to master the art of being top of Google search results.

Keeping pace with the critical requirements needed for search success is becoming a significant challenge. For example, Google has over 200 ranking signals, including links and backlinks, page speed and layout, content, and quality.

These factors are developed differently depending on the query. The net effect for search and digital marketers is that the ranking factors they are optimizing against are not always applied equally.

For example, BrightEdge research, powered by SearchIQ, showed that government and education backlinks are very important for Your Money or Your Life (YMYL) categories. In addition, page speed correlation to rankings varies across industries, and Core Web Vitals (CWV) and technical page elements are important in healthcare, travel and home Improvement.

"To turn intent into revenue, organizations need to pinpoint precisely which key ranking factors matter the most to them and their industry. They need to do this in order to position well in search engine results and be easily discoverable by target audience and customers." said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge." SearchIQ empowers marketers to do that and helps simplify the complexity of workflow and prioritization of resources to precisely show where SEO and digital marketers, objectively, need to focus their efforts."

SearchIQ – Taking the Complexity Away So Marketers Succeed Faster with Accuracy and Predictability

Driven by an advanced combination of deep learning and machine learning training modes, SearchIQ takes the complexity away from research and workflows to marketers succeed faster in marketing and product development. SearchIQ provides search intelligence to every type of online marketer in every industry – from legal, finance, and insurance to retail, travel, leisure, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

Key capabilities of SearchIQ include.

SearchIQ FastTrack allows marketers to see whether page speed is a ranking factor for their keywords or pages. With FastTrack you can eliminate the need for lengthy experiments and pinpoint pages where you should focus on improving your page load time and speed. Digital marketers never need to rely on opinions or theory and lengthy experiments.



SearchIQ Smart Schema helps SEOs justify their prioritizations with defensible data. Smart Schema provides hard data on which pages to implement schema and what exact schema types correlate to better rankings for keywords they are targeting. As a result, digital marketers can eliminate guesswork and general best practices from their schema strategy and leverage data to drive correct implementation.

Search IQ ChallengerIQ can pinpoint precisely what aspects of an organization's digital footprint are helping or hindering them in rankings. This allows marketers to define exactly what will drive traction among their competitive sets.

SearchIQ TimeMachine allows marketers to look back and pinpoint where, when and what optimization factors led to their or their competitor's success. This means that marketers never need to second guess what led to past success and can tell you precisely what optimizations led to ranking improvements for any website.

Ren Lacerda, Head of SEO at Carmax, used BrightEdge SearchIQ to inform -what he refers to as the brand's strategic blind spots. "Well, there are SEO best practices we can rely on, there is even data we can collect, but we don't have all the data we'd like sometimes," said Lacerda.

"And that's where SearchIQ has helped out. It's provided a complete picture of what's going on, what ranking factors matter, and how those factors relate to our competitors. It helps provide the data evidence to back up ideas we thought we knew and increase our confidence of a particular strategy or even highlight areas that weren't even on our radar."

As part of its company mission to deliver the best performance for its customers by making them become an integral part of the digital experience, BrightEdge will include SearchIQ to all its customers as a complementary offering over coming months.

According to CTO Lemuel Park, "To keep up with the volume and sheer velocity of change in digital, marketers need to make a step-change in their use of technology. Traditionally, digital marketers had to rely on lengthy experiments and tests based on theory and inaccurate information. With SearchIQ acting as a virtual data scientist, marketers have access to the industry's most complete and precise data sets that automates analysis to drive strategy and scale strategies via observation and data. It provides a data-driven starting point for search and digital marketers so they can demonstrate the past and present impact of search."

BrightEdge SearchIQ is purposely built to automatically help marketers prioritize ranking factor resources with precision for increased traffic, conversion, and revenue.

