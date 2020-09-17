BrightEdge Takes SEO into New Digital Era with Market Insights & Intelligent Log Analyzer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightEdge, the global leader in organic search and content performance, today released BrightEdge Market Insights and BrightEdge Intelligent Log Analyzer at its annual Share20 industry event to thousands of marketing professionals. Together, these innovations allow search and digital marketers (for the first time) to incorporate the power of Business Intelligence (BI) and also automate how they optimize webpages and infrastructure in real-time, with high precision.

BrightEdge Market Insights provides customizable macro-market trends for strategic planning and reveals prescriptive opportunities. Combined with the newly released BrightEdge Intelligent Log Analyzer, the company is integrating massive data, powerful analytics, BI, and web infrastructure optimization in one platform.

"The digital marketing landscape has changed dramatically in the last 6 months. This has forced companies to fast-forward digital transformation and how they think about SEO and digital as a whole," said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge. "For too many years, enterprise marketers have used disparate point tools for reporting, analytics, workflow, and optimization, too often looking back rather than ahead. They can't keep up with such a fragmented approach."

BrightEdge Market Insights: Bringing together business and search intelligence

BrightEdge Market Insights signifies the convergence of search with BI for the very first time, with analytics powered with real-time search data. Marketers are already sitting on a wealth of information that can guide business strategy. Still, they cannot efficiently process all the data quickly enough to reveal relevant business insights hidden in all that search intent data.

BrightEdge Market Insights is built into the BrightEdge S3 platform, which already supports over a hundred thousand marketers today. Now, a robust and customizable BI layer helps search professionals quickly understand key market drivers, get instant answers using natural language, and simplify complex data analysis with machine learning technologies such as Google's TensorFlow™ - across billions of data points in real-time.

Amy Shipman, Manager of Worldwide Search Strategy & Analytics at HP Inc., used BrightEdge Market Insights to drive a new approach to search that aligns tightly with their global business. "We needed a solution to quickly assess Search opportunities across multiple markets with both agility and consistency," said Shipman. "The Market Insights solution BrightEdge is developing for HP gives us a powerful new way to advance our global strategy, enables both the in-house paid and organic efforts across over a dozen markets, and empowers the team to respond to rapidly changing needs of our customers and the business. They have been great partners in listening to new ways that we envision leveraging the strengths of the BrightEdge Platform and working closely with us to make that a reality."

Rafael Baptista, VP of Product SEO at Kayak/OpenTable, used BrightEdge Market Insights to quickly create an entirely new type of marketing insight that combines intent-based search streams of keywords with market data about competitor factors driving performance. "We can evaluate the market with statistical accuracy across our entire portfolio of 7 brands and across our geo markets," said Rafael. "The data is impressive, the visualization capabilities are sophisticated, and it can reveal broad market shifts and highly specific localized opportunities in a single platform that aligns to the way we work."

According to BrightEdge COO, Krish Kumar, "Marketers need platforms that leverage big data on a massive scale that can scan the entire marketing landscape but also quickly pivot to dive deep to find opportunities and understand rapidly shifting search patterns. Old models don't always fit the new reality. Recent times have upended markets, and marketers increasingly need a robust unified platform with agility, breadth and depth, and execution speed with high precision. Our announcements today show where our industry is really heading."

BrightEdge Intelligent Log Analyzer: Powering content and technical performance in one platform

BrightEdge Intelligent Log Analyzer is a new version of BrightEdge's Log Analyzer utilizing the popular machine learning stack TensorFlow™ Sonnet for deep insights and relational web insights across hundreds of billions of webpages, which has never been done before. Using this, BrightEdge Intelligent Log Analyzer instantly pinpoints technical errors on hundreds of thousands of webpages that can be optimized immediately at scale.

A New Era in Search: SEO Innovation is powering new ways to maximize the digital opportunity

This latest series of product announcements mark a new era for the search professional and the SEO and digital industry. For the first time in the industry, BrightEdge has blended big data with machine learning, business intelligence, real-time insights and automation. BrightEdge's latest innovations mark a significant leap forward for search and digital marketing professionals. These new products will reshape the search space and are designed to help SEO and digital professionals deliver compelling customer experiences and outstanding business results.

