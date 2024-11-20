Brighten Every Space with Lumary: Stunning Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals!

Lumary Kicks Off Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Unbeatable Smart Lighting Deals

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shopping Spree Season is officially here, and Lumary is excited to offer exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its cutting-edge smart lighting solutions. From November 21st to December 2nd, Lumary is offering up to 60% off on a wide range of smart home lighting products that promise to elevate your space with style, convenience, and innovation. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home's ambiance, improve security, or enhance your smart home setup, Lumary's collection of smart lights has something for every home.

Brighten Every Space with Lumary

1. Permanent Outdoor Lights (Max Series)

Say goodbye to the hassle of seasonal decorating and hello to Lumary's Max Series Permanent Outdoor Lights . Designed to impress and built to last, these lights are a game-changer for year-round outdoor brilliance.

Detachable Base Design: Features strong 3M adhesive and screw reinforcement for easy installation and maintenance.

Features strong adhesive and screw reinforcement for easy installation and maintenance. Advanced 5-in-1 LED Technology: Delivers a powerful 4800 lumens with a wide 100° beam angle for excellent illumination.

Delivers a powerful 4800 lumens with a wide 100° beam angle for excellent illumination. DIY Customization: Personalize each light's color and brightness for any occasion—from festive celebrations to everyday ambiance.

Personalize each light's color and brightness for any occasion—from festive celebrations to everyday ambiance. All-Weather Durability: Built to last with UV-resistant materials and an IP67 waterproof rating, handling any climate.

2. Outdoor Lighting

Take your outdoor spaces to the next level with Lumary's expanded Outdoor Lighting Collection . Whether you're hosting a backyard gathering or adding curbside appeal, these lights bring function and style together.

Neon Rope Lights : Flexible and fun, these vibrant lights let you create unique, glowing designs for patios, fences, or garden accents.

: Flexible and fun, these vibrant lights let you create unique, glowing designs for patios, fences, or garden accents. Hardscape Lights : Subtle yet powerful, they highlight walls, steps, and outdoor features for a polished, upscale look.

: Subtle yet powerful, they highlight walls, steps, and outdoor features for a polished, upscale look. Landscape Spot Lights : Showcase trees, shrubs, and focal points with dramatic, focused lighting.

: Showcase trees, shrubs, and focal points with dramatic, focused lighting. Pathway Lights : Guide the way with sleek, modern designs that brighten walkways and driveways.

: Guide the way with sleek, modern designs that brighten walkways and driveways. Wall Wash Lights : Illuminate outdoor walls with soft, even light for a sophisticated touch.

: Illuminate outdoor walls with soft, even light for a sophisticated touch. Deck Lights : Perfect for creating a cozy, inviting ambiance on decks and patios.

3. Christmas Products

Make this holiday season unforgettable with Lumary's Christmas Lighting & Decor Collection . These festive designs are built to add sparkle and joy to every space, indoors or out.

Curtain Lights : Drape your windows, walls, or entryways in cascading light for a magical, elegant effect.

: Drape your windows, walls, or entryways in cascading light for a magical, elegant effect. Neon Rope Lights : Add a contemporary twist to traditional holiday decor with bold, colorful designs.

: Add a contemporary twist to traditional holiday decor with bold, colorful designs. Christmas Cone Tree Lights : Stylish and bright, these trees are perfect for lawns, porches, or living rooms.

: Stylish and bright, these trees are perfect for lawns, porches, or living rooms. Christmas Tree Topper Star : A radiant finishing touch to crown your tree with brilliance.

: A radiant finishing touch to crown your tree with brilliance. Christmas Waterfall Lights : Create a grand, cascading effect to make your home the star of the neighborhood.

4. Smart Recessed Lighting

Reimagine your living spaces with Lumary's Smart Recessed Lighting . These sleek fixtures offer advanced control and unparalleled versatility to match your every mood and need.

Slim Recessed Lighting : Modern and minimal, these lights fit seamlessly into any room.

: Modern and minimal, these lights fit seamlessly into any room. Retrofit Recessed Lighting : Upgrade your old fixtures effortlessly with this smart, energy-efficient option.

: Upgrade your old fixtures effortlessly with this smart, energy-efficient option. Disk Recessed Lighting : Ideal for low ceilings or tight spaces, delivering powerful, even light.

: Ideal for low ceilings or tight spaces, delivering powerful, even light. Gimbal Recessed Lighting : Adjustable for targeted lighting, perfect for highlighting artwork or specific areas.

Control every aspect of your lighting with Lumary's app,remote control,voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust brightness, colors, and schedules with ease, making it simple to set the perfect atmosphere for work, relaxation, or entertaining.

5. Indoor Lighting

Elevate your interiors with Lumary's Indoor Lighting Collection , combining cutting-edge technology with stunning design.

Smart Up-Down Wall Sconces : Add depth and drama to your walls with dynamic, customizable lighting effects.

: Add depth and drama to your walls with dynamic, customizable lighting effects. Smart String Downlights : Perfect for under-cabinet lighting or sleek, modern decor accents.

: Perfect for under-cabinet lighting or sleek, modern decor accents. Smart Ceiling Fan with RGBAI Light : Enjoy style and functionality with a ceiling fan that offers both cooling and colorful lighting options.

: Enjoy style and functionality with a ceiling fan that offers both cooling and colorful lighting options. Smart Linear Pendant Light : A sophisticated addition to dining rooms or kitchens, with adjustable brightness and color temperature for every occasion.

Shop Lumary on Amazon This Black Friday & Cyber Monday!

Don't miss out on Lumary's biggest deals of the year. From permanent outdoor lights that redefine convenience to smart lighting solutions that elevate your home, we have everything you need to brighten your holidays and beyond. Explore our collections today and let Lumary light up your world!

About Lumary:

Lumary is transforming modern lighting with innovative, high-quality solutions that combine style, convenience, and the latest technology. Backed by a dedicated R&D team, Lumary consistently delivers cutting-edge products that set new trends in the lighting world. Our smart lighting integrates easily with voice assistants and mobile apps, putting complete control over brightness, color, and ambiance right at your fingertips. Designed for quick, easy installation and built to last, Lumary products are crafted to enhance every space in your home with reliability and sophistication.

From beautiful outdoor lighting to cozy indoor lighting, Lumary offers a lighting experience that's tailored for everyday convenience and unmatched quality. Explore Lumary's full collection today at:

