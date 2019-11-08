Brighten the Holidays With These Lighting Trends

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the perfect time to spruce up around the home for the holidays, or perhaps even start planning a new year's redo. One easy change that will make a big impact is a lighting update. Simply changing a fixture – a chandelier, a few pendants or even just a table lamp – can give a room a whole new look. Whether considering a minor update or a major renovation, stay on top of the latest lighting trends with a few tips from the American Lighting Association (ALA).

Mix and Match

American Lighting Association

Everyone's home is a reflection of personal style and identity. Create a unique look by bringing in fixtures of various styles and finishes.

"One of today's popular design trends encourages individuals to create unique lighting designs by mixing and matching their favorite fixtures within the same space," says Jennifer Kis of Progress Lighting. "There is no need to feel limited by fixtures, or even finishes, in one particular collection. Coordinating complementary pieces creates a cohesive feel to the home, while also reinforcing the homeowner's design style."

Lighting manufacturers are making it easier for homeowners to select fixtures that work well together by offering collections that feature details and finishes complementary to a range of fixture families.

Bring the Outside In

Look outside for inspiration. Using interior design elements in outdoor spaces has been popular in recent years. Gaining popularity lately is the idea of incorporating exterior fixtures with inside décor.

"We have seen a lot of creative ways designers are using a variety of exterior lanterns inside," says Kis. "Nature-inspired elements and outdoor wall sconces or hanging lanterns that are traditionally used to enhance curb appeal can also be ideal when incorporated into interior design schemes within the home."

Pendants are Perfect

For versatility and compatibility, opt for pendants. Available in a seemingly infinite array of shapes, colors, sizes, finishes and materials, pendants are more popular than ever. These adaptable fixtures can be hung in groupings of two, three, four or more, depending on a particular space and need. Pendants can serve as overall, task or ambient lighting, as well as add visual interest and beauty to the overall décor.

For more information and to find a list of local ALA-member lighting showrooms to see the latest fixture styles and talk with a professional lighting consultant, go online to ALALighting.com.

Image courtesy of Generation Lighting - http://www.generationlighting.com

Media Contact: Amy Wommack, 214-698-9898 ext. 223, amy@alalighting.com

Related Images

image-courtesy-of-generation.jpg

Image courtesy of Generation Lighting

SOURCE American Lighting Association

Related Links

https://alalighting.com

