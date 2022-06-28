Brighten Up Your Party With The New StormBox Blast Portable Bluetooth Speaker From Tribit

The newest edition to the StormBox speaker line takes the party up a notch with powerful audio and colorful lights that pulse to the beat of the music

NEWARK, Calif. , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribit, known for engineering expertly balanced sound with award-winning design, announces the newest addition to their flagship line of StormBox portable Bluetooth speakers – the StormBox Blast. The most powerful speaker in the line, the StormBox Blast combines a fun boombox-like design with superior audio performance and visual light show, making it the perfect addition to the next backyard bash, camping trip, BBQ, beach party, or any other celebration.

Tribit StormBox Blast

Powerful Audio, Colorful Lightshow

The StormBox Blast is a powerful 90w speaker that features distortion-free, rich, and balanced sound guaranteed to get the party started. With Tribit's XBass technology, users can further enhance their audio experience by simply pressing the XBass button to pump up the bass levels. The 32 colorful LED lights on the front of the speaker brighten, pulse, and sync to the music to create a one-of-a-kind lightshow.

Celebrate For Longer and Anywhere

Keep the party going for longer, day and night, with up to 30-hours of playtime and advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Plus, with an IPX7 rating, the StormBox Blast is waterproof with the capacity to be submerged under 1 meter of water for up to 30-minutes, allowing the freedom to truly take the party anywhere – be it rain or sunshine. As an added bonus, the speaker can also charge other devices, like phones, so party-goes can stay connected.

"At Tribit, we know that music has the power to motivate and enrich experiences," said Eric He, Founder and CEO of Tribit. "We designed the StormBox Blast to be able to keep pace with music-lovers looking to get outdoors and have fun for longer."

On July 6, 2022, the StormBox Blast will be available for $199.99 on Amazon.com and Tribit.com. The product is currently available for pre-order on Tribit.com.

Between now and July 5, the StormBox Blast will be available for $20 off with code SBB20OFF on Tribit.com.

