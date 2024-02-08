BRIGHTFARMS ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE SALAD KIT DUE TO POTENTIAL RISK OF LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES IN CHEESE FROM SUPPLIER: RIZO LOPEZ FOODS, INC.

News provided by

BrightFarms

08 Feb, 2024, 18:23 ET

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a voluntary recall initiated by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. who produces and supplies cheese products, BrightFarms is voluntarily recalling its Southwest Chipotle salad kit with best-by-dates between 12/31/23 and 2/22/24 due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes in the Cotija Cheese, an ingredient found in the salad kit.

Continue Reading
BrightFarms
BrightFarms

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected cheese product is contained in a fully enclosed and sealed plastic "masterpack" placed inside the kit and contains a best-by-date through 3/27/24. The product comes in a clear, plastic container. Information about the "best by" date, UPC can be found at the bottom of the package. Pictures to assist customers in identifying the recalled products are found at the end of this announcement.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should dispose of the "masterpack" containing the Cotija cheese or discard the full salad kit and present a photo of the product, receipt, or reference their loyalty card history at their place of purchase for a full refund. Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers in the following states: Delaware, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Product

Ounce

UPC Code

Best-By Date

BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle
Crunch Kit

5.85oz

8-50051-82500-4

12/31/23 – 2/22/24

To date, we have received no confirmed reports of illness related to the BrightFarms product covered by this recall.

As a result of today's recall, the company has temporarily suspended distribution of the Southwest Chipotle salad kit.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 between 8:00am-6:00pm EDT or email [email protected] with the subject line: Recall. 

Consumers:
[email protected]
1-866-857-8745

Media
[email protected] 

SOURCE BrightFarms

Also from this source

BRIGHTFARMS RECALLS SPINACH AND SALAD KITS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK AS A RESULT OF SUPPLIER ELEMENT FARMS RECALL

BRIGHTFARMS RECALLS SPINACH AND SALAD KITS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK AS A RESULT OF SUPPLIER ELEMENT FARMS RECALL

BrightFarms has issued a voluntary recall of spinach grown by its supplier Element Farms in their Pompton Plains, New Jersey farm and distributed...
Leading Indoor Spinach Grower BrightFarms Enters Exclusive Licensing Deal With Partner Element Farms

Leading Indoor Spinach Grower BrightFarms Enters Exclusive Licensing Deal With Partner Element Farms

In a landmark move for sustainable agriculture, BrightFarms is teaming up with Element Farms to set a new standard for indoor-grown produce in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Product Recalls

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.