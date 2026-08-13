BrightFarms Brings Georgia-Grown Salad Greens to Atlanta-Area Costco Stores

Locally grown lettuce from Macon greenhouse offers Atlanta Metro shoppers a clean and fresh option harvested only an hour away.

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue to seek greater confidence in the safety and sourcing of their produce following recent Cyclospora concerns, BrightFarms, a Cox Farms brand, is making it easier for shoppers to find fresh, clean, locally grown leafy greens they can trust. BrightFarms' Harvest Blend is now available at Costco warehouses across the Atlanta Metro Area, bringing greenhouse-grown salad greens from its Macon, Georgia, greenhouse located just an hour south of the city.

BrightFarms' Georgia-grown salad greens are now available at Atlanta-area Costco stores

At BrightFarms, leafy greens are grown and packaged under one roof in a controlled greenhouse environment designed with food safety at its core. From enclosed growing spaces to closed-loop water systems and highly automated processes, BrightFarms' greenhouse model is built to deliver fresh, high-quality greens while helping minimize potential contamination risks.

"Consumers shouldn't have to choose between fresh, local produce and confidence in how their food is grown," said Abby Prior, Chief Commercial Officer at Cox Farms. "By growing greens close to the communities we serve, we're able to deliver a fresher option while giving shoppers more transparency into where their food comes from. We're proud to bring Georgia-grown greens to Costco shoppers across Atlanta."

A Greenhouse Model Built for Food Safety

BrightFarms' Macon greenhouse uses controlled environment agriculture to grow leafy greens year-round while maintaining consistent growing conditions and rigorous food safety practices.

The company's approach includes three key advantages:

Enclosed, controlled growing: BrightFarms' greenhouses are fully enclosed, helping protect crops from outdoor elements and potential contamination risks.

BrightFarms' greenhouses are fully enclosed, helping protect crops from outdoor elements and potential contamination risks. Closed-loop water systems: Irrigation water comes from clean water sources that are regularly tested and monitored for quality before recirculating throughout the growing process.

Irrigation water comes from clean water sources that are regularly tested and monitored for quality before recirculating throughout the growing process. Highly automated growing and packaging: Advanced automation minimizes human hands from seed to package, with greens grown, harvested and packaged under one roof before leaving the greenhouse.

Grown Close to Home

Beyond food safety, growing locally means fresher produce for Atlanta-based shoppers. Instead of traveling across the country, BrightFarms Harvest Blend is grown in Macon and delivered to Costco warehouses across the Southeast in as few as 24 hours, providing crisp, locally grown greens with a shorter journey from greenhouse to grocery store.

Available Now at Costco

BrightFarms Harvest Blend, a crunchy blend of green leaf and red leaf lettuce, is now available in the produce department at Costco warehouses in the surrounding Atlanta Area.

Find a nearby Atlanta area Costco store near you: Where To Buy | BrightFarms: Salads Done Bright

For more information, visit BrightFarms.com and follow @brightfarms on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is a leader in indoor farming, transforming how produce is grown and delivered through a network of high-tech hydroponic greenhouse farms. Part of the Cox family of businesses, BrightFarms operates advanced regional greenhouses in Illinois, Texas and Georgia, and New Hampshire bringing fresh, pesticide-free lettuce closer to the communities it serves. Using less land and water on a per yield basis than traditional field grown agriculture, BrightFarms is committed to responsibly grown produce that is better for people and the planet. Offerings include a variety of leafy greens and salad kits, available in more than 6,500 stores across the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and leading the way in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through its multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is the largest greenhouse operator in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising over 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox's commitment to improving the planet and providing healthy food options to all. Learn more at CoxFarms.com.

SOURCE BrightFarms