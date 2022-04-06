BRIGHTFI ADDS JAME SLOAN AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER, EXPANDING EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH BANKING INDUSTRY VETERAN IN RISK, GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE

BrightFi's Growing Portfolio of Banking as a Service Customers - Including Banks, Credit Unions and Non-Banks - to Benefit from Sloan's Career Expertise at Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Banking Industry Consulting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightFi, the banking technology services company with a mission to bring better banking to every community, is pleased to announce the addition of Jame Sloan to its executive management team as the company's chief risk officer.

"As BrightFi continues to expand best-in-class banking services support for our national and international customers we are committed to supporting that with best-in-class risk and compliance assurance as well," said Michael Coghlan, chief executive officer of BrightFi, Inc. "Jame Sloan brings to BrightFi her tremendous insight, strategic vision and industry acumen to our already strong team of banking and technology leaders, giving our customers even more support and value."

Sloan joins BrightFi from her most recent post as managing director, prudential risk practice at Promontory Financial Group, an IBM Consulting Business. There she helped guide clients on business and regulatory strategy, understanding and implementing new supervisory expectations, and enforcement action remediation. She also helped build the credit union risk and compliance advisory channel and contributed to the growing digital assets practice. Prior to Promontory, Sloan served in key roles as a regulator with the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, including large bank supervision as examiner in charge and as assistant deputy comptroller overseeing a portfolio of community banks, and as senior advisor-examiner for workforce planning.

"BrightFi is the rare company that blends the potential to make a real market impact with the connection to purpose that lets you make a difference as well." said Jame Sloan, chief risk officer at BrightFi. "I'm honored to join the forward-thinking team at BrightFi to help build a risk, regulatory and compliance program that will be the model for fintechs while bringing confidence and assurance to our financial services and non-bank customers."

BrightFi continues to expand its offerings for banks, credit-unions and non-bank customers of all sizes. With a cloud-based digital banking platform, we provide the front end, product and back-office tools that financial institutions need to launch, operate and scale digital banking products including a cloud banking core and a sidecar core that operates in parallel to a financial institutions existing core processor.

About BrightFi:

BrightFi, a subsidiary of Verdigris Holdings Inc., delivers a cloud-based banking as a service platform that lets financial institutions and non-banks configure, test, and deploy digital banking products at a fraction of the time and cost. BrightFi's end to end platform significantly reduces the cost to serve a banking customer and brings modern financial services to communities that need them most. For more information, visit: www.brightfiservices.com

