BrightFi Parent Company, Verdigris Holdings, Inc., Completes Strategic B-Round Investment Fueling Expansion to Meet Customer Demand for Turnkey Digital Banking Services

PHOENIX, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdigris Holdings, Inc., the parent company of BrightFi, the technology and operations platform that delivers better banking solutions so communities can thrive, announced the completion of a strategic funding round.

"At BrightFi, our mission is to level the playing field by making digital banking easy and inexpensive to deploy for banks, organizations and brands of all sizes," said Michael Coghlan, chief executive officer of BrightFi, Inc. "We are proud of the rapidly growing customer interest and honored to join arm in arm with our investors who want to deliver best-in-class banking to those that need it most."

Investors participating in this round include Sterling National Bank, who in April announced a joint initiative with BrightFi to support banking offerings for non-banks. Also joining the round are FIFO Capital, an Arizona based emerging technology fund, and Tom Ricketts, founder of Incapital, now InspereX, and chairman of the Chicago Cubs.

"We are thrilled to make this investment in Verdigris Holdings, the parent company of BrightFi," said Bea Ordonez, chief financial officer at Sterling Bancorp. "BrightFi provides an industry leading digital banking solution and is focused on helping drive positive change in disadvantaged communities. We are excited to partner with Verdigris and BrightFi to provide banking solutions in support of their mission, while continuing to grow our suite of innovative digital products."

This funding round will enable BrightFi to meet significant customer demand by adding to its technical, sales and operations headcount and growing its product and feature offerings for both non-bank and community bank customers. This expansion will enable more customers of all types and sizes to quickly and easily offer digital banking products to their communities through a low cost, secure and reliable turnkey solution.

About BrightFi:

BrightFi, a subsidiary of Verdigris Holdings, Inc., delivers a cloud-based banking as a service platform that lets financial institutions and non-banks configure, test and deploy digital banking products at a fraction of the time and cost. BrightFi's end to end platform significantly reduces the cost to serve a banking customer and brings modern financial services to communities that need them most. For more information, visit: www.brightfiservices.com

