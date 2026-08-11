Brightfin Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization Through Partnership with Knox Systems

Authorization Delivers Unified IT Spend Visibility and Cost Accountability to Federal Agencies Facing Growing Telecom, Cloud, and AI Costs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightfin, the only IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Expense Management (TEM) solution built natively on ServiceNow, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest, longest-running federal managed cloud. This authorization provides federal agencies with access to a solution delivering true visibility into two of the largest and most difficult to manage IT cost categories in the government space, telecom, and mobile.

Federal agencies struggle with IT spend data that is siloed and disconnected, limiting their ability to manage IT hardware and software assets and their expenses efficiently. As a result, they are often stuck in a reactive posture, scrambling to keep pace with evolving government requirements instead of getting ahead of them.

With this FedRAMP Authorization, Brightfin will provide federal agencies with access to its ITFM and TEM capabilities in a compliant environment, enabling them to bring chargeback and cost modeling together with specialized telecom and mobile expertise and, ultimately, manage the biggest IT cost drivers in government. Agencies gain unified visibility across previously siloed IT spend, enabling proactive asset and cost management instead of reactive compliance. Additionally, Brightfin helps agencies extend that same visibility and cost discipline to AI and cloud spend, optimizing costs so they can scale innovation while maintaining budget control.

"Federal agencies need complete visibility and control over technology spending, and we have the deep expertise and chargeback and cost-modeling capabilities required to truly understand where IT dollars are going and who is accountable for them," said Joel Martins, CEO of Brightfin. "Our partnership with Knox and the support from their team made this FedRAMP Moderate Authorization possible, enabling us to deliver Brightfin's much-needed platform into the federal space."

The rigorous and exclusive FedRAMP program is designed to standardize security assessment and authorization for cloud service offerings, accelerating the adoption of government-grade cloud solutions by federal agencies. By eliminating the FedRAMP Authorization bottleneck, Knox significantly reduced compliance timelines and costs for Brightfin -- enabling federal agencies to adopt its ITFM and TEM platform under federal security standards sooner.

"Federal agencies are pouring new spend into AI and cloud infrastructure on top of technology budgets that were already hard to track across telecom, mobile, and enterprise IT," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "With Brightfin now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace, agencies get the visibility to see exactly where every technology dollar is going, and the accountability to spend it well."

Agencies can learn more about Brightfin's ITFM platform at brightfin.com. To learn more about obtaining FedRAMP Authorization with Knox, visit knoxsystems.com.

About Brightfin

Brightfin is committed to shaping a world where every technology decision is grounded in financial truth, operational clarity, and intelligent automation -- enabling organizations to reduce total spend and reinvest in critical innovation. Learn more at brightfin.com.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days – turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc