Knox is First to Operationalize at Scale FedRAMP 20x with Continuous Vulnerability Detection and Reporting

Knox Systems is the first landing zone to implement the continuous vulnerability detection, reporting, and evidence requirements introduced under FedRAMP 20x and the FedRAMP 2026 Consolidated Rules.

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems, the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider, today announced the launch of Knox for FedRAMP 20x, becoming the first company to operationalize at scale the continuous vulnerability management, reporting, and evidence requirements introduced under the FedRAMP 20x initiative and the FedRAMP 2026 Consolidated Rules.

The introduction of FedRAMP 20x represents the most significant modernization of the federal cloud security authorization process in more than a decade. Rather than relying on periodic assessments, spreadsheets, and static compliance documentation, the new framework shifts agencies and cloud providers toward a continuous operating model: one where security data, vulnerability response, and compliance evidence are continuously collected, validated, and shared. Knox is purpose-built to support that shift.

Rather than treating compliance as a point-in-time exercise, Knox continuously ingests security telemetry across cloud environments, evaluates vulnerabilities against FedRAMP requirements, tracks remediation and risk acceptance, and generates both human-readable and machine-readable evidence required for ongoing authorization. This performed at scale across AWS, Azure, and GCP, across all 100+ customer production environments, continuously.

"The future of FedRAMP is continuous, not periodic," said Irina Denisenko, Founder and CEO of Knox Systems. "FedRAMP 20x fundamentally changes how agencies evaluate security by moving away from static documentation toward live operational evidence. Knox gives agencies and commercial software providers the ability to adopt that operating model today, making security decisions faster, more transparent, and continuously validated."

Knox already supports the core operating and reporting capabilities required under the new framework, including:

Continuous vulnerability detection and response

Risk-based vulnerability evaluation and prioritization

Vulnerability-level reporting aligned to FedRAMP requirements

Documentation and governance for accepted vulnerabilities

Machine-readable evidence generation

Persistent validation of security controls

Continuous security decision records

Key Security Indicator (KSI) tracking

Ongoing certification reporting

Significant change management

Continuous evidence readiness

Together, these capabilities allow agencies and cloud service providers to continuously monitor security posture while automatically maintaining the evidence required to demonstrate compliance under FedRAMP 20x.

"FedRAMP 20x isn't simply a new reporting requirement, it's a fundamentally different way of operating," said Hemant Baidwan, Executive Chief Information Security Officer at Knox Systems and former Chief Information Security Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. "In today's threat environment, vulnerabilities that could once be reconciled in months must now be reconciled in hours. The only way to keep up is to ensure continuous security posture, prioritize risk, document security decisions, and produce evidence that agencies can immediately consume. Knox was designed around those capabilities from day one, enabling compliance to become part of daily operations instead of an exercise performed every few months."

The launch builds on Knox's mission to accelerate secure government adoption of commercial technology by transforming FedRAMP from a years-long compliance process into a continuous, automated operating model. As agencies begin implementing FedRAMP 20x, Knox provides a production-ready platform that enables organizations to meet the framework's new expectations today.

For commercial software providers, this means less time assembling documentation and more time improving security. For federal agencies, it means greater visibility into real-time security posture, faster decision-making, and more confidence that cloud systems remain secure long after authorization.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems is the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider, helping commercial software companies securely deliver modern technology to the U.S. government. Knox enables organizations to achieve and maintain FedRAMP authorization in a fraction of the traditional time by automating compliance, cloud operations, and continuous security. By operationalizing federal security requirements through AI, Knox unlocks faster government access to the world's best commercial software while accelerating growth for innovative technology companies.

Learn more about Knox at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc