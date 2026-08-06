Vectra AI Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization Through Partnership with Knox Systems, Bringing AI-Native Security to Federal Agencies

Authorization enables agencies to modernize cyber defense with AI-native attack signal correlation, unified observability, and accelerated Zero Trust initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in AI-native security and observability, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization through its partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest, longest-running federal managed cloud. With this authorization, U.S. federal agencies can continuously understand cyber risk across modern federal environments, prioritize real attacker activity, and act before threats become mission impact.

"Federal cyber defense has entered a new era," said Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI. "AI is changing both sides of cybersecurity. Attackers are using AI to move faster, automate reconnaissance, and overwhelm defenders with noise. AI should help security teams understand what matters, reduce investigation burden, and act before cyber risk becomes mission impact. Achieving FedRAMP High means federal organizations can now adopt an AI-native platform that strengthens mission resilience, accelerates Zero Trust, and helps security teams stay ahead of modern threats."

Federal missions no longer operate across isolated networks, applications, and devices. Today's environments span identities, cloud workloads, contractors, operational technology, AI systems, and critical infrastructure that function as one interconnected mission environment. While agencies have invested heavily in cybersecurity tools and modernization initiatives, defenders still face a fundamental challenge: turning fragmented activity into a continuous understanding of where cyber risk is building and what action matters most.

With FedRAMP High Authorization, federal agencies can now deploy the Vectra AI Platform to:

Correlate attack signals across network, identity, cloud, SaaS, operational technology (OT), and AI infrastructure to identify real attacks faster.

Proactively reduce attack exposure by identifying identity risks and attack paths before they are exploited.

Accelerate investigations and response through AI-driven prioritization and automation.

Produce audit-ready evidence supporting continuous monitoring, Zero Trust initiatives, and cyber resilience.

"Federal agencies don't need another dashboard—they need continuous understanding of what's happening across their mission environment," said John Klopacz, Vice President of Federal at Vectra AI. "Vectra AI's FedRAMP High Authorization enables agencies to deploy AI-native security that continuously observes behavior across identities, networks, cloud services, and critical infrastructure at machine speed, giving defenders the trusted signal with context they need to effectively contain exposure, accelerate response, and ultimately, protect mission continuity."

Vectra AI achieved FedRAMP High Authorization through its partnership with Knox, whose managed federal cloud accelerated the authorization process and enabled faster delivery of modern cybersecurity capabilities to government customers.

"Federal missions depend on defenders who can move as fast as their adversaries, and that's no longer possible with fragmented, siloed tools," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "By partnering with Knox to achieve FedRAMP High Authorization, Vectra AI is helping accelerate the secure adoption of AI-native cybersecurity across government while removing barriers that have historically slowed innovation."

FedRAMP High Authorization builds on Vectra AI's continued investment in helping public sector organizations modernize cyber defense for the AI era. FedRAMP High Authorization marks another step in Vectra AI's commitment to helping federal agencies continuously understand cyber risk, reduce exposure, and protect mission continuity in an increasingly interconnected world.

Learn more about the Vectra AI Platform at vectra.ai. Explore Knox's FedRAMP High Managed Platform on the FedRAMP Marketplace for more information about the solutions available to federal agencies. To learn more about FedRAMP Authorization through Knox, visit knoxsystems.com.

About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the leader in AI-native security and observability for the AI enterprise. As artificial intelligence changes who and what works inside the enterprise, attackers are exploiting more attack paths, abusing trusted identities, and automating attacks at unprecedented speed and scale. Rooted in more than a decade of behavioral AI and machine learning innovation, Vectra AI helps security teams observe behavior across the enterprise, understand attacker activity, signal what matters, and act with confidence. The result is reduced attack exposure, faster attack response, and improved SOC efficiency. With 39 patents, recognition as a Leader in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response, and the trust of more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, Vectra AI helps organizations build attack resilience in the AI era.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days – turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc