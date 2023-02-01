Brightfind Announces Augmented Digital Marketing Services

Integrated services with digital marketing agency, Ready North, solidifies Brightfind's position as a full-service digital experience solution for member-based organizations.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized digital design and web development agency, Brightfind, is pleased to announce its integrated services with Ready North, a pioneering digital marketing agency specializing in strategic B2B solutions. Effective today, the two companies will offer augmented services in the form of custom, full-service marketing projects that go beyond traditional web design and digital marketing.

Brightfind is a well-recognized and trusted partner in the association and non-profit space for creating outstanding digital experiences using modern design, best-in-class personalization, and seamless integrations. As a result of unified services, Brightfind customers will benefit from expanded resources devoted to the strategic development and implementation of content marketing, SEO, conversion rate optimization, marketing automation, CRM implementation, and more.

Additionally, newly appointed joint CEO Becky Breeden will leverage over three decades of experience in digital communications, strategy, consulting, and management to lead Brightfind and Ready North in developing innovative, forward-thinking offerings for their clients. Breeden previously served as Brightfind's Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Brightfind, Breeden held roles with Adage Technologies, fusionSpan, and Ellipsis Partners, as well as working as a consultant digital strategist for Brightfind from 2016-2019. Breeden's early career was spent as a journalist before moving into the non-profit technology space. There she worked as a marketing and communications manager with several associations before focusing on technology solutions.

"The demand for strategic, ongoing digital and content marketing solutions in the associations and non-profit sectors is stronger than we've ever seen," shared Breeden. "To meet that need, Brightfind and Ready North see an unmistakable opportunity to offer better, more comprehensive outcomes for our clients by combining our complementary specialties."

A diversified senior leadership team supports Breeden, Brightfind, and Ready North, including Chief Technology Officer Ashish Gururani , Director of Client Success Shannen Laur , Director of Delivery Jason Moss , Director of Marketing and Communications Ashley Sams , and Director of Operations Elizabeth Juran .

Ready North and Brightfind are sister companies under Blue Cypress , a family of companies committed to serving purpose-driven organizations.

