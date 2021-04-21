Brightflag Accelerates Innovation With New VP of Product

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the AI-powered enterprise legal management platform, today announced the appointment of legal technology veteran Barry O'Melia as the company's new Vice President of Product. O'Melia will align Brightflag's product vision, customers' emerging requirements, and his own industry perspective to deliver easy-to-use innovations that offer practical value to corporate legal departments.

O'Melia was formerly the leader of multiple product groups at Relativity, the e-discovery and compliance software leader recently valued at $3.6 billion . Prior to Relativity, O'Melia spent more than a decade specializing in big data analysis with e-discovery provider Digital WarRoom.



"Investing in product innovation starts with hiring and empowering world-class people," said Brightflag CEO Ian Nolan. "Barry's extensive experience leading product teams and serving legal departments makes him a perfect fit for Brightflag and a significant asset to our customers."

"In-house legal is a community of brilliant minds, complex challenges, and high standards, and that's always inspired me to bring my best work," said O'Melia. "What Brightflag is doing with AI is already unique within the industry, and our modern infrastructure leaves us with no limitations as we look to quickly build out new capabilities with an everyday impact on our customers' priorities."

Following the company's $28 million funding round in November and its year-over-year doubling of annual recurring revenue in 2020, this announcement marks the third new executive hire made by Brightflag this year.

About Brightflag

Brightflag is cloud software used by corporate legal teams to manage their engagements with law firms and alternative legal service providers. Using Brightflag, customers realize greater value for money from their legal service providers, are more productive in their daily work, and translate data gleaned from their engagements into informed decisions about future legal work. Founded in 2014, Brightflag serves a global community of corporate legal teams from offices in Dublin, New York, and Sydney.

To learn more, visit www.brightflag.com .

