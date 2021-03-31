Brightflag Expands Partnership Strategy With New VP of Alliances

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the A.I.-powered legal spend management and matter management platform, today announced the hiring of John Joyce as Vice President of Alliances. This appointment will accelerate the company's plans to strengthen its partner community and present in-house legal teams with comprehensive solutions to their evolving business needs.

Having most recently led business development for document management and e-signature provider PandaDoc, Joyce brings more than 20 years of experience building strategic alliances with leading companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Intuit. He will now lead Brightflag's global alliances strategy, simultaneously advancing existing relationships and driving new partner development.

"The legal industry is in a critical period of transformation, and we appreciate that no single company can deliver everything that in-house legal teams require," said Ian Nolan, CEO of Brightflag. "We're excited to see John apply his extensive experience toward discovering and supporting more partners who can complement Brightflag's core strengths with their own unique expertise."

Brightflag partners with a wide variety of strategic experts, such as UpLevel Ops, Mosaic Consulting, and Norton Rose Fulbright, and software providers, such as Coupa and Okta, to build compelling, fully-integrated customer experiences that deliver more value to all parties.

"With new technical innovations and operational best practices emerging seemingly every month, in-house legal teams are understandably feeling overwhelmed," said Stephanie Corey, Co-Founder and General Partner of UpLevel Ops. "There's tremendous value in uniting the best technology vendors and operations experts to provide cohesive solutions that can quickly drive meaningful business transformations."

Prospective partners who are also committed to delivering tangible results for in-house legal teams are encouraged to visit: brightflag.com/alliances/

About Brightflag

Brightflag is cloud software used by corporate legal teams to manage their engagements with law firms and alternative legal service providers. Using Brightflag, customers realize greater value for money from their legal service providers, are more productive in their daily work, and translate data gleaned from their engagements into informed decisions about future legal work. Founded in 2014, Brightflag serves a global community of corporate legal teams from offices in Dublin, New York, and Sydney.

