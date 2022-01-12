Brightflag Expands Platform With Legal Service Request Solution

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the AI-powered legal operations platform, today announced the launch of its Legal Service Requests module. This latest innovation offers corporate legal departments a powerful new way to centralize intake, triage requests, and understand demand for legal services across the business.

Corporate legal departments can now customize and standardize a web-based intake form via Brightflag, ensuring business colleagues have an easy and efficient way to submit the necessary context with every request. From there, they can quickly convert accepted requests into legal matters, define priority levels, and assign next steps.

"Legal service requests within most companies are still communicated through a combination of emails, phone calls, and informal conversations," said Barry O'Melia, VP of Product at Brightflag. "That lack of centralization will always create confusion and inefficiency, but the even bigger concern for corporate legal leaders should be that none of those channels are conducive to analyzing requests at a global level."

In addition to accelerating the workflows around each individual request, Brightflag customers can now identify and respond to collective trends. Standard reports within the platform include:



Requests by type

Requests by business unit

Requests by business region

Average response time

Average resolution time

"I'm thrilled to begin 2022 by releasing another elegant solution to a legal operations challenge our customers are eager to solve," said Brightflag CEO & co-founder Ian Nolan. "Our Legal Service Requests module continues our commitment to providing corporate legal departments with the insights they need to understand and underscore the value they deliver to their businesses."

The Legal Service Requests module is a fully integrated part of the Brightflag Legal Operations Platform and is available immediately to all Brightflag customers at no additional cost through March 2022.



On Thursday, January 20, Brightflag will host a live demonstration of these new product capabilities and discuss the critical roles they play in shaping corporate legal strategies. For more information, please visit: brightflag.com/legal-service-requests-launch/

About Brightflag

The Brightflag Legal Operations Platform is where corporate legal departments gain visibility into operations, maximize productivity, and engage with outside counsel strategically. Brightflag is a recognized leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning and has invested more than 100,000 hours in the development of its patented solution. The company serves a global community of legal professionals from offices in California, New York, Ireland, and Australia.

