Brightflag Named a Major Player in Legal Spend Management & Matter Management IDC MarketScape Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the AI-powered legal spend management platform, has been named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45943920, July 2020) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45943820, July 2020).

These expert reports combine publicly available information, detailed vendor interviews, and end user experiences to offer an objective perspective of the most prominent providers in each market segment.

"Receiving this recognition at a comparatively early stage in our company history is extremely validating," said Ian Nolan, CEO of Brightflag. "We see this as further confirmation that Brightflag is ready to serve the largest and most sophisticated corporate legal departments in the world."

As more organizations see an urgent need to take control of their legal costs, many are recognizing the limitations of traditional e-billing tools and seeking more proactive, strategic spend management solutions. Brightflag's cloud-based, AI-powered platform is at the heart of this trend.

With sales doubling year-over-year, Brightflag now plans to aggressively expand its team and accelerate its product development efforts. But the company also remains committed to upholding the reputation for responsive and consultative customer service that has been central to its success.

For personalized recommendations on how to enhance the effectiveness of your legal operations, follow the link below to Brightflag's Legal Spend Management Health Check.

https://brightflag.com/legal-spend-management-health-check/

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Brightflag

Brightflag enables organizations to take control of their legal spend with AI-powered software that's easy to use and backed by proactive customer support. Brightflag processes billions of dollars of legal spend annually on behalf of its customers, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in savings and tens of thousands of hours in avoided administrative work. Founded in 2014, Brightflag serves a global community of in-house legal teams and their vendors from its offices in Dublin, New York, and Sydney.

SOURCE Brightflag Inc.

Related Links

www.brightflag.com

