Brightflag Sets Standard for Legal AI, Invests 100,000 Hours in Machine Learning Model

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the AI-powered enterprise legal management company, today surpassed a significant product milestone with 100,000 hours now invested in the development and training of its proprietary machine learning model by its in-house team of data science and corporate legal experts. The insights generated by Brightflag's AI have been validated and applied by hundreds of corporate legal teams while managing live legal matters.

"AI is the root of our technology, not just a single branch, so it's validating to see the growing consensus among legal operations professionals and legal tech providers around AI's role in the modern workplace," said Brightflag CEO Ian Nolan. "For AI to adequately assist legal departments it must be constantly learning. Our investment in AI is the equivalent of more than 10,000 hours of practice every single year, compounded over seven years."

Since 2014, Brightflag customers have been leveraging its AI to gain visibility into their global legal portfolios, identify cost-saving opportunities, and accelerate financial workflows. The data insights generated in the process have driven strategic decisions around annual forecasting, matter budgeting, alternative fee arrangement (AFA) negotiation, vendor benchmarking, and more.

"It's easier than ever to create a machine learning model, but it takes tens of thousands of hours of expert training and millions of data points for AI to understand patterns and relationships in a complex environment like corporate legal services," said Michael Dineen, Brightflag's Director of Data Science. "Our AI is not off-the-shelf software; it makes decisions and surfaces insights based on what it's learned across seven years supporting in-house legal teams."

Brightflag was the first company to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to enterprise legal management (ELM) software and has invested more than 100,000 hours in its development. Using Brightflag, corporate legal teams achieve visibility into their operations, streamline internal workflows, and engage with outside counsel more efficiently. Brightflag serves a global community of corporate legal teams and their outside counsel partners from offices in Dublin, New York, and Sydney.

