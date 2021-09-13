BrightFox, the Highest Electrolyte Beverage with Zero Compromise, Announces New Investment From Hartbeat Ventures

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based TBE Beverages, the maker of the BrightFox the enhanced hydration beverage, announced today capital venture firm Hartbeat Ventures has invested in the company, known for their diverse interests with focuses on media, technology & lifestyle and led by world- renowned Actor and Comedian Kevin Hart. Since launching in 2019, BrightFox has fast become the leading category-defining hydrator designed to provide the highest electrolytes with zero compromise through a scientifically formulated mix of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Hartbeat Ventures has invested in the development and distribution channels of BrightFox with further opportunities for collaborative integration between the VC firm and the BrightFox ecosystem of events, social media, marketing channels and more being explored. The goal being to create and reinforce strategic relationships through the Hart- beat Ventures ecosystem that are relevant to the companies growth plan.

BrightFox leads with key differentiators within an otherwise broad hydration category. The beverage contains the highest electrolytes of any beverage in the world today with zero calories, zero sugar, zero sweeteners, zero stimulants, zero colors, and zero preservatives– attributes which set BrightFox apart from any other hydrators on the mar- ket currently. Packaged in a resealable aluminum bottle, BrightFox also addresses the ever relevant and important issues of tackling packaging waste and promoting a circular economy.

"We are always looking to align with investors that embody the spirit of BrightFox," said Founder Mohammed Sabry. "With Kevin, who is known to have a very work-hard-play-hard mentality, and the overarching mission of Hartbeat Ventures - we feel that the ethos behind both encapsulates exactly what we're trying to build as a brand. BrightFox at its core is about cultivating a lifestyle that is rooted in optimization - both for ourselves and the products we consume - and our team is thrilled to have Hartbeat Ventures onboard as an investor that we feel shares our views."

BrightFox is currently available online nationwide and at select retail locations throughout California, Florida, and New York. For more information, please visit www.DrinkBrightFox.com and follow @DrinkBrightFox on Instagram.

About BrightFox

BrightFox is the optimal healthy hydration beverage containing the highest amount of electrolytes, formulated mix of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants with zero calories, zero sugars, zero sweeteners, zero stimulants, and zero coloring, that optimize your hydration cycle, 'For a Brighter Tomorrow.' With flavor combinations like Blueberry + Vanilla, Cucumber + Mint and Grapefruit + Ginger.

CONTACT

Max Block

[email protected]

SOURCE BrightFox