Brightidea and HeroX Partner to Expand Open Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightidea , the #1 customer rated idea management platform, and HeroX , the social network for innovation and the world's leading platform for crowdsourced prize competitions, today announced a partnership that will integrate idea management tools with open innovation. The partnership gives Brightidea Ecosystem customers access to HeroX's vast network of problem solvers, while offering HeroX challenge sponsors the ability to select and prioritize crowdsourced input using Brightidea's idea evaluation and management tools.

Herox and Brightidea

"We help organizations reach the next level regardless of where they are in their innovation journey," said Vincent Carbone, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Brightidea. "We see this partnership as an opportunity for our customers to source novel solutions from outside of their company. And with access to Brightidea's pipeline and idea management tools, HeroX clients will be able to effectively manage the flow of crowdsourced ideas."

The combined brain-power of Brightidea's proven idea management software and the reach of the HeroX platform gives organizations of any size the ability to co-create or crowdsource relevant ideas and then prototype the most promising ones, while building strong partnerships in any marketplace or industry.

"This partnership is an invaluable opportunity to collaborate and add new tools to our respective innovation arsenals," said Christian Cotichini, Co-Founder and CEO, HeroX. "We are thrilled to partner with Brightidea so that users can harness the power of the crowd to innovate in the face of challenges, no matter the size or scope. And this represents a lift for the innovator community, as the opportunity for participation in worthwhile projects will increase."

HeroX and Brightidea will co-host "Opening Up to the Global Crowd of Problem Solvers" on July 8, 2021. Learn more about how crowdsourcing and idea management programs are propelling innovation like never before. Register here.

ABOUT BRIGHTIDEA

Brightidea is the #1 Customer Rated Idea Management platform on the market. Designed for any scale of idea or innovation management initiatives. Over 2.5 Million users worldwide, and $15+ Billion in net benefits recorded to date. Engage your employees at scale, collaborate on novel solutions, and foster a culture of innovation within your company. Wherever you're at in your innovation journey, our platform and people will help you get to the next level.

Media Contact:

Justin Parnell

[email protected]

ABOUT HEROX

HeroX is a social network for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist, Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd. Uniquely positioned as the Social Network for Innovation, HeroX is the only place you can build, grow and curate your very own crowd.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE HeroX; Brightidea