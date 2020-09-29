BrightInsight Named 2020 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for Advancing Digital Health Innovation in Biopharma and Medtech

"A few years ago, biopharma and medtech companies looking to launch digital health solutions had no choice but to build their custom platform from the ground up and handle all of the regulatory, security, and infrastructure requirements to comply with each market's regulations. This effort would take years and cost $10 million to $20 million. This approach required duplication of costs and efforts with each new region launched," said Norma Vela, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "BrightInsight solves this problem with a pre-built, unified platform that meets biopharma and medtech companies' security, privacy, quality, and regulatory needs."

Customers leverage the BrightInsight platform for various regulated intended uses including personalized adherence interventions, personalized drug dosing algorithms, patient identification for therapies and adverse event detection as examples from current customer programs. Biopharma and medtech customers can develop, host, and manage connected, innovative digital health products and various data sources at scale on the platform. Furthermore, BrightInsight conforms to global security, privacy, and regulatory standards, such as a Quality Management System (QMS) that is ISO 13485:2016 certified, HITRUST CSF® v9.1 certified, and GDPR and HIPAA compliant. Beyond the United States and European Union, its solution is available and cleared from a privacy perspective in more than 30 countries. BrightInsight has also achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification, which enables a single regulatory audit of a medical device manufacturer to satisfy the relevant requirements of regulatory authorities in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Brazil and Australia.

BrightInsight based its platform on the four critical pillars of a robust QMS, modular architecture, privacy and security compliance, and a fully managed service. It is the only platform built on an ISO 13485:2016-certified QMS supporting the highest risk of intended use. The first-of-its-kind regulated IoT platform in biopharma and medtech also allows for a common technology infrastructure that can integrate data across device types and manufacturers. Significantly, the company bridges the gaps in complex integrations and end-to-end infrastructure management while performing ongoing maintenance and management, allowing biopharma and medtech innovators to remain compliant even after the product launch.

"BrightInsight has projects across disease areas, including diabetes, obesity, oncology, respiratory, ophthalmology, neurology, and hematology, as well as modalities such as devices, wearables, algorithms, digital therapeutics and patient- and physician-facing apps. All projects use the same underlying IoT platform infrastructure but are configured and customized for a specific application," noted Nitin Naik, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "BrightInsight provides a sustainable competitive advantage, strengthening the software-as-a-service model and its status as the leading global regulated IoT solution provider. Overall, it is well positioned to capture significant market share in this fast-growing segment."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

