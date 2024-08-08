Brightline Adds to Comprehensive Suite of Family Early Intervention Behavioral Support with the Launch of Innovative Offering for Families with Children, ages 0-2

The evidence-based coaching program supports parents of infants and young children, a critical time for early intervention and support

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline , the leading family behavioral health solution supporting children, teens, their parents, and caregivers, today announced two new programs for parents of young children, continuing its innovation in mental health and well-being services for children and families.

Built upon more than five years of clinically demonstrated impact in supporting family mental health, Brightline has added the Under 2 Coaching Program to its Family Early Intervention Behavioral Support Suite. The Under 2 Coaching Program is Brightline's newest evidence-based offering that also includes early intervention for autism care, a clinically effective parent management training program, and programs helping in problematic areas for families with young kids, including tantrums and sleep.

Research shows that infancy to early childhood is a critical time for early interventions that can help prevent mental health problems in the future, with the first signs of difficulties often exhibited in infancy. Parents, particularly those navigating their return to the workforce, are also at a higher risk of developing mental health problems during these early weeks and months of a child's life. All of these services have established Brightline as the market leader for family mental health, as well as keeping parents and caregivers productive in the workforce.

The Brightline Under 2 Coaching Program focuses on everything from safe sleep tips to common behavioral concerns, communication, fostering secure attachments, milestones, and caregiver mental health and family wellness. Brightline's coaching programs can help with parental mental health, offering strategies for managing caregiver stress and preventing burnout. For new mothers who are at higher risk for postpartum depression and anxiety – which affects one in seven women – coaches encourage parents and caregivers to maintain their behavioral health and well-being by helping them connect to individual mental health support in addition to parent and caregiver coaching.

Brightline's referral program and one-on-one chat feature let parents easily navigate common parenting questions. With rapid access to care and coaches, the Under 2 Coaching Program can help reduce unnecessary pediatric appointments, providing the guidance and reassurance many parents need in those early days and years.

According to a Brightine parent using the new Under 2 Coaching Program, "Brightline is an incredible resource for families. We were relieved to receive professional support to help us recognize and respond to typical toddler behaviors. The strategies our coach recommended helped us communicate more effectively with our toddler, and it's made all the difference. We are more confident as parents now that we understand what our child does and doesn't understand, and plan to continue using Brightline as we go through each developmental phase."

Effective parenting programs can reduce aggression, anxiety, and depression in children while enhancing the overall mental health and well-being of the children and the parents. For working parents, specifically, this enables parents to work effectively while managing their dual roles – at work and as a parent – more successfully.

"Approximately 20% of children have a mental health issue, and research indicates that the early indicators of these challenges can develop as early as infancy, underscoring the critical need for early intervention and support for parents," said Irene Biscante, NBC-HWC, VP of Coaching at Brightline. "Parenting support during a child's early years includes working on parent/caregiver-child relationships and how parents and caregivers help their child interact with the world. This helps infants develop a secure attachment and adaptive interactions, while also offering skills training to enhance parental functioning."

Similar to the expansions in coaching, Brightline has expanded its therapy offerings for children as young as 2 to support children, and their parents and caregivers. Depending on age (e.g., younger children) and certain presenting concerns (e.g., disruptive behaviors), and in line with research about effective interventions, therapy may focus more on working with caregivers than youth. In these situations, caregivers are important agents of change for youth who may experience more difficulty engaging in one-on-one care.

Since its launch in 2019, Brightline has become the leading solution for pediatric mental health and family support services. The organization has introduced programs for autism spectrum disorder, specialized coaching for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, innovative parent coaching initiatives, and BrightLife Kids , a free statewide coaching and support platform, funded by the California Department of Health Care Services.

Brightline is the world's first virtual behavioral health solution built to care for kids, teens, and their families and caregivers with a wide range of common challenges. A pioneer in pediatric mental health support, Brightline offers a family-focused approach that combines evidence-based treatments and innovative care delivery models, secure technology, and personalized referrals for escalated care needs. Trusted coaches, therapists, and prescribers support parents, caregivers, and kids – through every age and stage of life – so families can thrive. Available nationwide, Brightline is backed by leading investors KKR, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Oak HC/FT, and Threshold. Visit: www.hellobrightline.com .

