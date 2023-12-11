BRIGHTLINE AND ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS DEBUT PARTNERSHIP

Highlights travel connectivity between Florida and The Bahamas  

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline, the nation's only provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity passenger rail, and The Islands of The Bahamas unveiled the first wrapped train showcasing a new partnership that celebrates the connection between Florida's most visited regions (South and Central Florida) and the nearby Bahama Islands. Brightline and The Islands of The Bahamas commemorated the new partnership with celebratory events at Brightline Orlando Station in partnership with Orlando Health on December 6 and Brightline MiamiCentral on December 7.

Photo courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.
To enhance accessibility and deepen the bond between these locales, nonstop flights from Orlando and South Florida to The Bahamas are available from all international airports (MCO, PBO, FTL and MIA) closely accessible with Brightline. Branded inside and out, The Islands of The Bahamas-themed Brightline train has officially joined the intercity fleet of trains operating between Orlando and Miami with stops in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Aventura and Fort Lauderdale along the way.  

This week, Brightline began running 32 trains daily with 16 daily departures from Miami and Orlando. Brightline Orlando Station is located within Orlando International Airport and Fort Lauderdale and Miami Stations offer fixed-route service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport (FTL). All conveniently connected airports provide direct nonstop air service to The Bahamas.  

"Orlando, South Florida and The Bahamas have a rich shared history of travelers experiencing the iconic destination's attractions, beautiful natural sites and warm hospitality," said Latia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA). "Brightline represents this connection in a very special way and we are thrilled to roll out this partnership."   

Tourism leaders, media and VIPs took part in the festivities which included a tour of the wrapped train, a Junkanoo rush out and authentic Bahamian cuisine for sampling.

"The Islands of The Bahamas-branded Brightline train represents our partnership of connectivity, promoting travel, tourism and what makes the 16 islands so special and close," said Johanna Rojas, Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships for Brightline. "As we move into the busy travel season and with the holidays around the corner, this is the perfect time to celebrate this partnership and raise awareness."  

For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and www.bahamas.com

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram

ABOUT BRIGHTLINE
Brightline is the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America. The company currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando. Brightline was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Travel and included in Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Hot List for the best new ways to travel. The company offers a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road. Brightline plans to bring its award-winning service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive, with immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on FacebookInstagram, and X

