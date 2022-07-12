Brightline Closes $10 Million Extended Series C Financing from Northwell Health as Demand for Family Behavioral Health Care Soars

The strategic partnership broadens access to high-quality and affordable pediatric mental health care at a critical time

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline, the category leader in virtual behavioral health care for children, adolescents, and families, today announced a $10M investment by Northwell Health, New York's largest healthcare provider, bringing its total Series C funding to $115M. This strategic investment and partnership will create greater access to innovative pediatric mental health services across the New York Metro area at a critical time for families.

The partnership unites two health care leaders intent on solving the ongoing pediatric mental health crisis: Brightline as the only national one-stop-shop for accessible, affordable, and evidence-based online mental health care explicitly built for children up to age 18 and their caregivers – and Northwell Health as the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York state. Brightline and Northwell partner with the nation's largest employers, and through this relationship, can expand access to high-quality and affordable care for children and their families.

This extended Series C will allow Brightline to continue expanding access to high-quality and affordable care, which includes exploring coordination with ecosystem partners for specialized care, innovating its care model with interactive content interventions and expanded care modalities. Brightline will also use the funding to continue providing next-generation employee benefits and plans to expand its tailor-made services for teenagers.

"Pediatric behavioral health has been declared a national crisis and the demand for services is experienced across the healthcare landscape," said Dr. Victor Fornari, Vice Chair & Director of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Northwell Health. "At Northwell, demand for services has been immense and we look forward to collaborating with the Brightline team as they broaden access to services using technology, virtual care and education."

"We all know that youth and their families are in crisis right now. To help them we need to radically change how pediatric mental health care is delivered," said Naomi Allen, co-founder and CEO at Brightline. "We are honored to partner with Northwell to expand on-demand pediatric mental health resources and meet the broad spectrum of behavioral health needs for children and their caregivers."

To learn more about Brightline and its offerings visit here. Employers and health plans interested in partnering with Brightline can learn more at hellobrightline.com or reach out directly to [email protected]

About Brightline

Brightline is the first virtual behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teenagers, and their families across a broad range of needs. With multidisciplinary care teams, evidence-based programs, and a family-focused approach, Brightline brings care to families across the country, right when and where they need it. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD, the company is backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), KKR, Oak HC/FT, and Threshold. Recognized as the pioneer in family virtual behavioral health, Brightline was listed as one of Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Fierce Healthcare's 2022 Fierce 15. Brightline is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and is available nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 79,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

For Brightline:

Catherine Sanderson

[email protected]

For Northwell Health:

Miriam Sholder

[email protected]

SOURCE Brightline