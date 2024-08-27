Brightline Study Shows Behavioral Health Support for Children and Families Leads to Improvements in Caregiver Strain, Including Better Workplace Productivity and Less Absenteeism

Reduction of caregiver strain strongly associated with improvements in children's mental health through Brightline care

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline , the leading behavioral health solution supporting children, teens, and their families, released new research on the toll of caregiver strain for those caring for children with mental health conditions, including the impact on caregivers' work and productivity. Brightline's findings, published in JMIR Pediatrics and Parenting , found that virtual family-oriented behavioral healthcare can improve children's mental health and caregiver strain, including reducing missed work and financial stress.

Caregiver strain, which includes the mental, physical, emotional, and financial impact of caregiving, creates a $44 billion impact through the loss of more than 650,000 jobs and nearly 800,000 caregivers experiencing absenteeism at work, according to a BlueCross BlueShield report.

Mental health conditions among children are on the rise , medical spending for families with children with mental health conditions is increasing, and, notably, adults who care for these children are at risk of caregiver strain that stems from the child's condition. The study found a strong correlation between the severity of a child's behavioral health issues and caregiver strain, indicating that as a child's symptoms become more severe, the caregiver experiences higher levels of strain, which impacts workplace productivity, absenteeism, and overall stress.

Key findings

According to study co-author Theoren Loo, a clinical data scientist at Brightline, researchers observed that caregiver strain symptoms clustered into four distinct groups:

Disrupted family relationships and time interruption; Missed work; Worry about the child's future, feeling tired or sad; and Financial strain.

Of those groups, 71% of caregivers experienced disrupted family relationships and time interruptions, 61% missed work, 80% worried about their child's future, felt tired or sad, and 21% had financial strain.

For those with high levels of caregiver strain, marked improvements were seen across Brightline's comprehensive range of care offerings. Improvements were demonstrated in:

79% of Brightline members with coaching;

69% with psychotherapy; and

65% in psychiatry and psychotherapy.

For those with low to moderate strain, maintenance was demonstrated in:

93% of members with coaching;

90% in psychotherapy; and

84% in psychiatry.

Notably, work absenteeism improved by 33% for caregivers with children in coaching, 26% for caregivers in psychotherapy, and 24% for caregivers in psychiatry. Financial strain was reduced by 37% for caregivers in coaching, 26% for caregivers in psychotherapy, and 32% for caregivers in psychiatry.

"Family members caring for children with behavioral health conditions can be deeply affected by this enormous source of stress, impacting the caregiver's ability to be present and effective at work, reducing their productivity, and often increasing absenteeism, with 61% of caregivers in our study reporting missing work," said Myra Altman, Ph.D., chief clinical officer at Brightline.

Altman continued, "This research underscores how we support pediatric populations: An evidence-based approach to caregiver engagement in the child's care, whether that is Parent Management Training for parents or caregivers of younger children, or involving the parents and caregivers directly in the child's care. Brightline's comprehensive model offers ongoing support to parents and children to improve outcomes for the whole family."

Just as caregiver strain improved, so did the children's psychosocial functioning, Loo said, further demonstrating the tight correlation between the two.

"We know when a child has a mental health need, the whole family is impacted," Brightline Founder and CEO Naomi Allen said. "As caregivers, employees are carrying an additional burden of stress and worry, which decreases their ability to fully contribute to their organizations. This strain is a critical issue for employers to consider as they think about ways to further support their employees and increase employee retention and satisfaction. Even when employers know about the impact of caregiver strain, they haven't necessarily had the right resources to improve it as most solutions only focus on the employees themselves, not the ongoing strain across the whole family. Our team's research demonstrates that implementing Brightline will have a measurable impact on caregiver strain and their contributions to the organization."

Since its launch in 2019, Brightline has become the leading solution for pediatric mental health and family support services. The organization has introduced programs for autism spectrum disorder, specialized coaching for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, innovative parent coaching initiatives, and BrightLife Kids , a free statewide coaching and support platform funded by the California Department of Health Care Services.

About Brightline

Brightline is the world's first virtual behavioral health solution built to care for kids, teens, and their families and caregivers with a wide range of common challenges. A pioneer in pediatric mental health support, Brightline offers a family-focused approach that combines evidence-based treatments and innovative care delivery models, secure technology, and personalized referrals for escalated care needs. Trusted coaches, therapists, and prescribers support parents, caregivers, and kids – through every age and stage of life – so families can thrive. Available nationwide, Brightline is backed by leading investors KKR, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Oak HC/FT, and Threshold. Visit: www.hellobrightline.com .

