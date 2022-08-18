Brightline Study: Working Caregivers' Productivity Stunted by Lack of Support for Managing Pediatric Stress

First-of-its-kind research highlights the critical and immediate need for pediatric behavioral health support for working caregivers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline, the category leader in virtual behavioral health care for children, adolescents, and families, today announced the first peer-reviewed research demonstrating quantifiable links among pediatric stress, family connection, and caregiver productivity at work. Published in JMIR Formative Research, the study underscores the growing challenges working caregivers face in managing their children's behavioral health and their careers.

Alongside the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the "silent crisis" of the ongoing pediatric mental health emergency has had dire consequences on working caregivers. Data from Brightline's study, which took place between October 2020 and November 2021, illustrate the productivity losses companies face as caregivers lack support to balance their children's behavioral health needs and their work:

Over 20% of caregivers indicated that their child needed or used more medical care, mental health, or educational services than is usual for most children of the same age;

78% of participants reported spending >2 hours per week on their children's behavioral health, while more than one-third (35%) of participants reported spending >5 hours per week;

Almost all (85%) participants indicated that spending time on their children's behavioral health impacts their ability to work and be productive; and

Higher family connection (defined as a parent-child connection, parents' approach to problem-solving, and parents' own perception of their success in managing their child) was associated with lower productivity loss.

"This research proves there are urgent steps employers can and must take to support working caregivers and their families through the youth mental health crisis," said Dr. David Grodberg, Chief Psychiatric Officer at Brightline and author of the study. "Access to actionable learnings as the crisis persists is rare, and as a national provider of pediatric behavioral health, Brightline is poised to implement important, long-term interventions to bring relief to families."

Beyond the impact on workplace productivity, the study's findings demonstrate a positive correlation between family connection and lower productivity loss. Brightline is based on protocols grounded in real clinical evidence. In particular, Brightline uses what's called "dyadic" care, or a family-focused care model, which means involving parents and caregivers in their children's care. This model has shown to be three times more likely to be effective. In fact, 83% of caregivers indicated that their children's behavioral and emotional concerns improved significantly through Brightline's care, while 70% of caregivers experienced an improvement in reported stress.

"It's no coincidence the Great Resignation is happening at the same time as the youth mental health crisis. Previous Brightline data showed us just how common it is for parents to be forced to quit their jobs to better care for their children's behavioral health," said Naomi Allen, co-founder and CEO of Brightline. "This study helps demonstrate the clear reality that employers are only beginning to understand: the cost of neglecting pediatric mental health is one they cannot afford."

Brightline will continue to conduct rigorous research to better understand pediatric behavioral health needs and further develop its solution for children, families, employers, and health plans. This study, entitled, "Examining the Relationship Between Pediatric Behavioral Health and Parent Productivity Through a Parent-Reported Survey in the Time of COVID-19: Exploratory Study," is published in JMIR Formative Research.

Brightline is the first virtual behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teenagers, and their families across a broad range of needs. With multidisciplinary care teams, evidence-based programs, and a family-focused approach, Brightline brings care to families across the country, right when and where they need it. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD, the company is backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), KKR, Oak HC/FT, and Threshold. Recognized as the pioneer in family virtual behavioral health, Brightline was listed as one of Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Fierce Healthcare's 2022 Fierce 15. Brightline is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and is available nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com.

JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 30+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and it is the largest journal in the medical informatics field.

To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit https://www.JMIRPublications.com

