Brightline Taps Clinical and Growth Veterans to Leadership Team

Dr. Myra Altman and Amy Chen join as Brightline doubles down on commitment to clinical quality and expanding access to mental health care for families

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline, the leader in virtual behavioral health care for children and families, has added Myra Altman, Ph.D. as Chief Clinical Officer and Amy Chen as Chief Marketing Officer. The pair join Brightline as it continues to expand access to virtual care while improving clinical quality and eliminating the biggest barriers to mental health support for kids, teens, and families.

Brightline is the first nationwide provider of accessible and evidence-based virtual mental health care built specifically for children and their caregivers. With digital on-demand support, coaching programs, extensive clinical services, and robust outcomes reporting, Brightline reaches millions of families at a time when the youth mental health crisis continues to worsen.

"As our healthcare system continues to fail our children, Brightline is delivering critical support to families in need," said Naomi Allen, Brightline Co-Founder and CEO. "By adding Dr. Altman and Amy Chen to our team, Brightline will continue to elevate the standard of care available to families through its commitment to quality, while expanding youth mental health literacy to reduce stigma and help families understand the support available to them."

Dr. Myra Altman holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Washington University and has more than a decade of experience delivering evidence-based mental health care, in addition to extensive experience in care model development, research, and value-based care. She will steward Brightline's commitment to clinical quality, provider satisfaction, clinical research, overall care model development, and safe innovation for care services.

Dr. Altman most recently led clinical strategy and research at Modern Health, a comprehensive employer mental health benefit, where she served as part of the early team and focused on care model development, provider network quality, product innovation, and more. She is also a scholar at the Clinical Excellence Research Center at Stanford University and completed a fellowship in value-based care focused on ensuring access to high-quality, sustainable, and equitable care.

"Brightline's talented care providers are making a huge difference in the lives of families. I'm thrilled to join them and support this team to ensure Brightline continues to sustainably deliver excellent care to families," said Dr. Altman. "Unfortunately in the current system, it is too hard for families to get access to the care they need. I look forward to helping more families receive high-quality services and support that meets their unique needs."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Amy Chen brings to Brightline more than 15 years of experience in building and leading world-class marketing teams for iconic and mission-driven brands. Chen will be an integral leader responsible for driving new member acquisition through health plan and employer partners and broadening literacy around youth mental health to help reach even more families in need. Chen most recently served as Vice President of Marketing at Crossover Health, a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care. Prior to that, she was the Head of Marketing at CareMore Health, an integrated patient-focused healthcare delivery system.

"As a parent, it's heartbreaking to see what families are going through today amid the youth mental health crisis. I knew I wanted to be part of the solution," said Chen. "I'm so proud to have the opportunity to help families find care and understand the broad range of support they can receive through Brightline."

About Brightline

Brightline is the first virtual behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teens, and their families across a broad range of needs. With multidisciplinary care teams, evidence-based programs, and a family-focused approach, Brightline brings care to families across the country right when and where they need it. Recognized as the pioneer in family virtual behavioral health and founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD, the company is backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), KKR, Oak HC/FT, and Threshold. Brightline is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and is available nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com.

