Brightlink Acquires Stitchtel Communications

ATLANTA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightlink, a leading communications platform and technology company that delivers voice, messaging, analytics and cloud-based solutions, announced today that it has acquired Stitchtel Communications as it focuses on continued growth of its Cloud PBX (Private Branch Exchange) solution within the communications cloud suite of offerings.

With the acquisition, Brightlink is adding more than 30 new enterprise and SMB customers across retail, restaurants and the education sector. Notable additions include multiple county school systems in Georgia such as Irwin, Atkinson, and Clinch counties, Brooks Auto Parts (subsidiary of NAPA/GPC), South Central Primary Care, and several premier restaurants groups. Stitchtel Founder and CEO John Royal will join Brightlink to lead enterprise sales for Brightlink communications cloud offerings.

This acquisition is the latest in a series of steps that Brightlink has taken to grow its PBXCloud solution, a key offering within Brightlink's communications cloud suite of purpose-built applications that easily scales to companies of all sizes. Brightlink's Cloud PBX provides a superior alternative to traditional landline-based PBX solutions that require costly capital expenditures and, in many cases, proprietary hardware.

"We're seeing accelerating interest from companies of all sizes in our cloud communications applications such as the PBXCloud solution," said Rob Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Brightlink. "We welcome Stitchtel customers to Brightlink, and we look forward to enabling their success by delivering superior capabilities and streamlining their user experience with our offerings."

A recent Brightlink survey of 300+ small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) highlights the accelerating market opportunity for Cloud PBX and other communications applications. The survey found that the Cloud PBX category is both under-penetrated and undergoing growing adoption - only 45 percent of SMBs surveyed indicated that they have adopted a solution and 30 percent indicated that they are likely to do so in the next year, which is significantly higher than the expressed purchase interest from the same respondents in technologies like CRM and Marketing Automation.

Brightlink's Cloud PBX offering can be rapidly deployed and easily scales with companies as they grow. It features an easy-to-use web interface and, combined with Brightlink's network services capabilities, delivers unlimited calling in the U.S. and Canada and HD Voice where available. It eliminates the need for complex installation and maintenance, requires no proprietary hardware, and frees company resources to focus on business goals.

PBXCloud is part of Brightlink's portfolio of industry-leading cloud communications applications, CPaaS platform, and network services that are used by companies ranging from SMBs to the largest enterprises and communication service providers around the globe. For more information on Brightlink's cloud solutions, click here.

About Brightlink

Brightlink is a leading communications platform and technology company that delivers voice, messaging, analytics and cloud-based solutions. Our industry-leading CPaaS platform, technology solutions, and network services are used by companies ranging from small to mid-sized businesses to the largest enterprises and communication service providers around the globe. We power 35+ billion communication interactions each year with industry-leading quality of service, 24x7 support, and a next-generation IP network that has the highest levels of performance, reliability, scalability and security.

Brightlink is based in Atlanta, GA. Visit www.brightlink.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

