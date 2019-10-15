Brightlink CPaaS Platform Experiences Record Growth

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightlink announced that it has seen a surge in demand for its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering since launching its 2.0 platform in May. Companies from CCI to Directed are adopting the Brightlink CPaaS Platform to achieve next-generation communication goals and benefit from easy provisioning, enhanced mobility, and ease of system administration.

"We switched to the Brightlink platform in order to have an infrastructure that would better address our evolving communications needs," said Geoff Augenstein, Director of Information Technology at Directed, a global leader in security and control telematics. "Our transition to the Brightlink CPaaS platform was seamless and efficient."

With CPaaS access to network services capabilities, enterprises can improve omnichannel engagement and deliver a more customized experience by integrating different services into their communications mix. For example, they can choose and activate a variety of phone number types (landline, mobile, toll-free, vanity, etc.) with immediate provisioning, add additional number capabilities such as E911 and caller ID and enable features such as business messaging that elevate their customer support capabilities.

While CPaaS has previously been available to API developers only, Brightlink's CPaaS Platform offers enterprises the option of using either a robust set of APIs that they can develop to or an easy-to-use web user interface with pre-built tools for use by administration and management. With the second option, customers don't have to write code to experience CPaaS benefits.

"We built our 2.0 CPaaS Platform to democratize access to modern communications capabilities for enterprises of all sizes and across all industries," said Rob Chen, CEO of Brightlink. "Our model allows customers to easily access and integrate communications capabilities into their business processes and provides a differentiated CPaaS user experience."

Brightlink data shows that 85% of number provisioning on its new CPaaS Platform has been fully automated from the user interface, requiring no manual processes to provision numbers. The platform can handle large-scale orders including those in excess of 3,000 numbers. In addition, Brightlink has seen increased interest in its SIP API Manager, which enables dynamic provisioning, management and configuration of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunks. SIP trunking gives enterprises the capability to transmit voice, messaging and other communications reliably via an IP-enabled connection across both private and public domains.

Companies are using the Brightlink CPaaS Platform in several ways:

For more information on Brightlink's CPaaS 2.0 Platform, visit brightlink.com/cpaas-platform.

About Brightlink

Brightlink is a leading communications platform and technology company that delivers voice, messaging, analytics and cloud-based solutions. Our industry-leading CPaaS platform, technology solutions, and network services are used by companies ranging from small to mid-sized businesses to the largest enterprises and communication service providers around the globe. We power more than 35 billion communication interactions each year with industry-leading quality of service, 24x7 support, and a next-generation IP network that has the highest levels of performance, reliability, scalability and security.

Brightlink is based in Atlanta, GA. Visit www.brightlink.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

