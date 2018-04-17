Brightlink Introduces New White-Label Virtual PBX Solution

"Brightlink's channel partners, which include value-added resellers, systems integrators and managed services providers, have the ability to enhance their cloud service offerings for business customers with a powerful, multi-tenant cloud PBX platform. Partners can sell this fully customizable solution without any hardware purchases, installations, carrier contracts or hosting fees. Not only that, but direct access to the Brightlink global network is also included in the solution, giving our partners access to Brightlink numbers and resources in over 70 countries," comments Joe White, Chief Technology Officer of Brightlink. "Our Virtual PBX solution, now available for white-labeling, represents an excellent customer solution and growth opportunity for Brightlink and our partners."

Brightlink's Virtual PBX offers:

Multi-Tenant Platform, designed for partners : Manage multiple customers within one web-based UI; and provide your customers with their own fully branded experience.

: Manage multiple customers within one web-based UI; and provide your customers with their own fully branded experience. Web RTC, Chat and SMS : Use one integrated soft client to make and receive phone calls, check voicemail, see presence, send texts and more.

: Use one integrated soft client to make and receive phone calls, check voicemail, see presence, send texts and more. IVR and Contact Center Functions : Manage support and customer service call flows, recordings, queues and features. Full suite of reporting capabilities available.

: Manage support and customer service call flows, recordings, queues and features. Full suite of reporting capabilities available. IOS and Android Apps: Access the full communications suite from your phone at any time.

Additionally, Brightlink's Virtual PBX offers Simple Pricing Models, which means that key features such as Hosted PBX, Call Recording, Conferencing, Voice-to-Email and more are included in the total cost of the solution.

About Brightlink IP

Brightlink is the premier IP communications provider delivering carrier-grade voice, messaging, and application-based services to enterprises and carriers around the world. As one of the largest IP-based communications providers globally, we are committed to innovation, customer satisfaction and exceeding expectations. We power our UC&C customers' products and services in the most critical industry verticals through a seamless, next-generation environment.

From carrier, OTT and enterprise voice services, to SMS and MMS messaging solutions, Brightlink IP provides cost-effective, customizable and easily-accessible solutions. We pride ourselves on industry-leading quality and efficient delivery of reliable services, built specifically for next-generation networks and applications. Our 24×7 Network Operations Center (NOC), customer portals and APIs monitor all customer traffic and network services from end to end, ensuring flawless execution. Our trusted partnerships include the largest global carriers and most sophisticated enterprises and we consistently deliver world-class services to these partners every day.

Brightlink is based in Atlanta, GA. Visit www.brightlink.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

