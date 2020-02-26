Brightlink Takes on Robocalling with STIR/SHAKEN Solution

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightlink today announced that it has taken a big step to lead the charge against combatting unwanted robocalls with a STIR/SHAKEN solution that uses a special "signature" to ensure caller legitimacy. Brightlink's solution, which is built on TransNexus STIR/SHAKEN technology, uses Caller ID authentication to verify that callers are who they say they are - and protect against scammers.

One of the first service providers to adopt and use the STIR/SHAKEN technology, Brightlink is also helping ensure that legitimate calls are not being mistakenly flagged as "Spam Likely" or "Telemarketing."

Americans received over 58 billion robocalls in 2019, according to YouMail, and the numbers are increasing year over year.

"As robocallers have gotten more sophisticated, we must stay a step ahead of them while also ensuring that legitimate calls aren't prevented from going through," said Joe White, Brightlink Chief Technology Officer. "With Brightlink's new solution, customers can now see incoming calls verified with a special signature or certificate, letting them know they can trust what they see on their caller ID."

TransNexus STIR/SHAKEN solutions use the SHAKEN PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) and are designed to authenticate and verify calls and provide certificates. TransNexus is an approved SHAKEN Certificate Authority.

Brightlink customers sending calls through its network are more likely to have calls answered since they will have been verified as legitimate. Brightlink customers can elect for Brightlink to validate calls they receive against certificates to verify authenticity.

"Brightlink is led by very forward-thinking people," said Jim Dalton, TransNexus Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud to partner with them to lead the way in preventing unwanted robocalls."

Brightlink now has STIR/SHAKEN authentication across its entire network from its core infrastructure to Brightlink PBXCloud and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offerings.

For more information on STIR/SHAKEN, visit Brightlink's STIR/SHAKEN FAQs.

About Brightlink

Brightlink is a leading communications platform and technology company that delivers voice, messaging, analytics and cloud-based solutions. Our industry-leading CPaaS platform, technology solutions, and network services are used by companies ranging from small to mid-sized businesses to the largest enterprises and communication service providers around the globe. We power more than 35 billion communication interactions each year with industry-leading quality of service, 24x7 support, and a next-generation IP network that has the highest levels of performance, reliability, scalability and security. Brightlink is based in Atlanta, GA. Visit www.brightlink.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About TransNexus

TransNexus is a leader in developing innovative software to manage and protect telecommunications networks. The company has over 20 years' experience in providing telecom software solutions including telecom fraud prevention, robocall and TDoS prevention, analytics, routing, billing support, STIR/SHAKEN and SHAKEN certificate services. For more information, visit transnexus.com.

For Brightlink media inquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Harbin

Allison+Partners

404-832-0698

rebecca.harbin@allisonpr.com

SOURCE Brightlink

Related Links

http://www.brightlink.com

