BrightLocal launches AI Insights to help businesses navigate increasingly complex local search

New feature consolidates search visibility signals across rankings, Google Business Profile reviews, citations and content

Built upon BrightLocal SOPs and local SEO playbooks, AI Insights is powered by 16 years of expertise

BRIGHTON, England, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As local search becomes increasingly complex to manage across platforms, BrightLocal has launched AI Insights, a new feature designed to help businesses turn growing volumes of search data into clear, actionable next steps.

The launch comes as BrightLocal research shows consumers now check an average of six different review sites before choosing a business, raising the pressure on brands to maintain consistent, high-quality visibility across multiple platforms.

"This isn't a UI refresh or a simple chatbot wrapper," said Myles Anderson, CEO at BrightLocal. "AI Insights is the first step in our evolution. We are transitioning from a platform that shows you what happened, to one that tells you exactly what to do next and ultimately, a platform that puts local growth on autopilot."

While access to data has increased, many businesses and agencies still spend hours manually reviewing rankings, reviews, listings and content to determine what to prioritize. AI Insights helps to address this challenge by analyzing performance across key local search signals and delivering prioritized recommendations on where to focus for the greatest impact, acting as a built-in, always on local search expert.

Key capabilities of AI Insights

Prioritization engine : Moves beyond generic suggestions to rank actions based on ease, speed and potential impact on visibility.

: Moves beyond generic suggestions to rank actions based on ease, speed and potential impact on visibility. Exclusive insights : Powered by 16 years of expertise, the engine uses local-specific playbooks rather than generic LLM logic.

: Powered by 16 years of expertise, the engine uses local-specific playbooks rather than generic LLM logic. Agile and robust validation: Instantly analyzes rankings, GBP health, citations, and content to identify advanced issues like "category dilution" that are often missed by human audits.

Empowering small businesses and scaling agencies

AI Insights is designed to solve two distinct pain points in the local search ecosystem for small business owners, agencies and consultants. For small businesses, the feature simplifies complex SEO data into clear next steps. For agencies and consultants, it accelerates audits and supports more consistent, data-backed recommendations at scale that help build client trust.

"AI Insights really opened my eyes. I updated my meta titles and descriptions based on its suggestions, and my rankings jumped immediately. I'm now ranking around number 10 for my main keyword, where I was pages down before," said Jeremy Raymond, Founder and CEO at East Texas Title & Loan.

By moving from reports to insights, BrightLocal is working toward a point where AI agents will not only recommend actions but help execute them to drive local growth autonomously.

"This tool serves as a vital backstop for my local marketing service. It reinforces my findings and provides highly specific, actionable ideas that I can turn into strong recommendations for my clients. It has become such a good feature that I would be genuinely disappointed if I no longer had access to it," said Travis Staut, Founder and Lead Strategist at Scrappy Marketing.

Learn more about BrightLocal's AI Insights feature here: https://brightlocal.com/future-platform/#ai-insights

About BrightLocal

BrightLocal offers local SEO software and services that help businesses get found, chosen, and trusted in their local area.

By combining AI-powered insights built on 16 years of proprietary local search data with expert-led services, BrightLocal simplifies local search marketing, enabling businesses to improve visibility, manage listings, and build stronger online reputations.

Founded in 2009 and trusted by 15,000 small businesses and marketing agencies, BrightLocal provides organisations with the confidence to grow.

Headquartered in the UK, BrightLocal serves customers across the US, Canada, and other international markets.

Learn more at www.brightlocal.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected]

SOURCE BrightLocal