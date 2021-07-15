Brightloom Accelerates COVID-19 Recovery for Consumer Brands and Signs New Customers Ruby Tuesday, El Pollo Loco, and Cactus

COVID-19 forced retailers and restaurants to digitize their operations seemingly overnight, and in turn, brands digitized a majority of their customer relationships. According to The Boston Consulting Group , one-third of restaurants' digital customers ordered online for the first time during the pandemic. With vaccine distribution underway, signs of economic relief, and regional restrictions loosening, restaurants and retailers need to hit the ground running and leverage these new digital relationships to drive sustainable revenue.

"The COVID-19 pandemic heightened the need to deliver seamless digital customer experiences," said Andrew Rebhun, VP & Digital Officer of El Pollo Loco. "We value both the efficient time to value and configurable nature of Brightloom's CGP. Now we can take advantage of the new digital relationships we've cultivated over the past year to deliver highly relevant offers while directly attributing them to customer activation."

"Brightloom set out to deliver a first-of-its-kind, intelligent marketing platform for cultivating digital customer relationships during one of the most defining moments of modern commerce," said Adam Brotman, Brightloom CEO. "Brands that leveraged our platform's speed and precision increased their revenue by 5.7% or more in a matter of months — multiples more than a typical restaurant or retailer may expect to see within the same timeframe."

Since the CGP release in Q1, Brightloom has seen promising results across the 30+ consumer brands who have leveraged their customer transaction data and Brightloom's proprietary predictive modeling. Key highlights include:

Significant revenue lift: Early results reveal that restaurants and retailers using the CGP to execute personalized marketing campaigns experienced lifts in revenue per guest of 5.7% or more across 23 million guests.

Early results reveal that restaurants and retailers using the CGP to execute personalized marketing campaigns experienced lifts in revenue per guest of 5.7% or more across 23 million guests. Efficient onboarding and rapid time to value: Unlike most customer engagement solutions available on the market, Brightloom's SaaS platform simplifies and expedites the use of data science. Built around custom transaction data and powered by measurement and predictive modeling, customers are up and running with the CGP in a matter of days with measurable campaign results in as little as 4-6 weeks.

Unlike most customer engagement solutions available on the market, Brightloom's SaaS platform simplifies and expedites the use of data science. Built around custom transaction data and powered by measurement and predictive modeling, customers are up and running with the CGP in a matter of days with measurable campaign results in as little as 4-6 weeks. Increased customer reactivation and transactions: CGP-powered campaigns generated a 12.6% customer reactivation lift, when compared to the control, as a result of highly targeted, personalized promotions and precise product recommendations.

CGP-powered campaigns generated a 12.6% customer reactivation lift, when compared to the control, as a result of highly targeted, personalized promotions and precise product recommendations. Expanded Platform with Brightloom Pro: Due to popular demand from its rapidly growing customer base, Brightloom introduced Brightloom Pro, to help brands more effectively activate their customers, increase revenue, and accelerate sustained business growth. The offering includes tailored brand solutions, custom analytics, and customer acquisition and engagement programs.

"It's incredibly valuable to me to be able to implement a world class customer growth strategy by using Brightloom's platform and expertise," said Shawn Lederman, CEO of Ruby Tuesday. "Brightloom maximizes our customer data by sending consumers the right message at the right time, while also giving us the opportunity to better understand what influences their purchase decisions. Brightloom Pro allows us to expand these capabilities and learnings to a broader spectrum of media."

