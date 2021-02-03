Brightly Raises $1M to Scale Eco-Friendly Shopping Platform

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-conscious consumers will find it even easier to discover sustainable products and eco-friendly lifestyle tips thanks to a recent $1 million investment into start-up company Brightly from investors. After experiencing substantial growth over the past year, Brightly has become the number one destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to make a difference through informed purchase decisions.

Brightly is a female-founded startup combining content, community, and commerce to scale conscious consumerism. Founded in 2019 by Laura Alexander Wittig and Liza Moiseeva, the company has raised $1.15 million to date by approaching sustainable living from a practical point of view. Both women are e-commerce veterans with experience at Amazon, Google, and GlobeIn, the first fair trade subscription box.

"We're building a commerce company that is designed to change consumer behavior for good," said Wittig. "Our goal is to inspire millions of people to practice imperfect, planet-focused living every day."

The Female Founders Alliance invested in Brightly's round and selected their team to participate in its' Ready Set Raise program, leading to valuable connections with investors in the Seattle area and across the United States. "The program's coaching and connections enabled us to close our round quickly and, combined with our exponential growth in late 2020, lead to us turning investors away due to demand," said Wittig.

Previous funding came from Snap, Inc. as part of their Yellow Accelerator, and participating in this funding round are prominent Pacific Northwest venture capital funds such as Tacoma Venture Fund and Keeler Investments (backers of sustainability-focused companies Public Goods and Full Circle). The Brightly approach also caught the eye of well-known consumer venture capitalists like Odile Roujol, FAB Ventures backer and former L'Oreal CEO.

"I founded FAB Ventures to back purpose-driven entrepreneurs," said Odile Roujol of FAB Ventures. "I'm excited to put this capital to work backing Brightly's female founders, building a vibrant community of GenZ and Millennials, and scaling conscious consumerism. We can all make a difference."

Brightly reaches over 250 thousand women daily by sharing eco-friendly product recommendations, sustainable living tips, and community-driven advice on a variety of platforms. Their "Good Together" podcast has been a frequent Apple podcast feature. In 2020 alone, Brightly reached 18M impressions on Instagram and 30M views on TikTok, where their videos about sustainable product swaps and eco-friendly living regularly go viral.

Their community approach has attracted over 10,000 members, called Brand Ambassadors, who share ideas, product recommendations and testimonies on Brightly's iOS and Android apps, available in public beta through the Apple and Google App Stores.

"Our audience is growing daily, but most importantly, it's extremely engaged," said Moiseeva. "We are honored that these students, moms, and friends take time out of their busy lives to share eco-advice, product recommendations, and to support each other, every single day. Their 'realistic and achievable eco-friendly living' stories inform our content, and we are so excited to listen and share it."

To learn more about Brightly, visit https://brightly.eco .

Media Contact:

Laura Wittig

(415) 644-8359

[email protected]

SOURCE Brightly