Brightly Releases Sustainability Trends Report That Highlights Innovations That Will Shape the Industry in 2023
Apr 04, 2023, 08:05 ET
SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightly, the #1 destination for conscious consumers, which reaches over 45M people every month through a media platform that features content, community, and brand recommendations, is spotlighting innovative eco-friendly initiatives in a new way. The company's second annual Sustainability Trends Report reveals predictions for how the sustainability space will evolve this year.
Brightly's team of experts—along with industry veterans—used their knowledge to identify exciting trends that will make the world brighter in 2023 and beyond. The 12 trends span across multiple categories: home and lifestyle, fashion and beauty, health and wellness, and food and kitchen.
"Sustainability is no longer a buzzword and conscious consumerism is directly impacting all industries across the world," says Laura Alexander Wittig, founder and CEO of Brightly. "Our editorial team assembled some of the top trends we've been seeing in the space, and we've broken things down in an accessible, actionable way for both the eco-curious and eco-experts."
Highlights from Brightly's 2023 Sustainability Trends Report include:
- Old School Is the New Cool: Retro Tech (Flip Phones, Digital Cameras, and More) Is Making a Comeback: While flip phones and digital cameras were must-haves in the late '90s and early '00s, they eventually got brushed aside with the rise of smartphones. But they're stealing the market back—and shopping secondhand for refurbished retro options is great for the planet.
- Biophilia Fitness Is the Exercise Trend That's All About Taking Your Sweat Session Outside: This year's "It" workout trend has more to do with your chosen environment than the actual exercise. Introducing biophilia fitness, the of-the-moment move that asks you to make the only natural choice and take your routine outside.
- Dying to be Green: The Deathcare Industry's Sustainable Evolution: Death doesn't need to come with a massive carbon footprint. Instead, there are greener options on the rise—including aquamation, human composting, and organic burial pods—that give back to the earth instead of taking away from it.
- From Petri Dish to Plate: Cell-Based Meat Could Be Coming to a Supermarket Near You: The latest wave of sustainable food products is being produced from animal cells—aka real meat minus the environmental impact. And this cultivated salmon, ribeye, and chicken could be coming to a grocery store near you.
- Upcycled, Elevated: Cut-and-Sew Clothes Are Getting the Luxury Treatment: Gone are the days of slapdash stitching and homespun air formerly associated with remade items—these days, upcycled brands aim to honor vintage materials by creating high-quality clothing and accessories that enhance any modern wardrobe.
To read the full report, which includes 12 sustainability trends, visit: https://brightly.eco/sustainability-trends
More Information About Brightly:
Brightly reaches 45M people every month through a media platform that features content, community, and brand recommendations that ignite change via conscious consumerism. Our mission is to empower individuals to change the world through simple, everyday actions. Good Together, which has 1.5M total downloads, has been recognized by Apple eight times as the #1 podcast for conscious consumers. Brightly is also the largest sustainability brand on TikTok.
Media Contact:
Tehrene Firman
601-589-1950
[email protected]
SOURCE Brightly
Share this article