Brightly Releases Sustainability Trends Report That Highlights Innovations That Will Shape the Industry in 2023

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightly , the #1 destination for conscious consumers, which reaches over 45M people every month through a media platform that features content, community, and brand recommendations, is spotlighting innovative eco-friendly initiatives in a new way. The company's second annual Sustainability Trends Report reveals predictions for how the sustainability space will evolve this year.

Brightly's team of experts—along with industry veterans—used their knowledge to identify exciting trends that will make the world brighter in 2023 and beyond. The 12 trends span across multiple categories: home and lifestyle, fashion and beauty, health and wellness, and food and kitchen.

"Sustainability is no longer a buzzword and conscious consumerism is directly impacting all industries across the world," says Laura Alexander Wittig, founder and CEO of Brightly. "Our editorial team assembled some of the top trends we've been seeing in the space, and we've broken things down in an accessible, actionable way for both the eco-curious and eco-experts."

Highlights from Brightly's 2023 Sustainability Trends Report include:

To read the full report, which includes 12 sustainability trends, visit: https://brightly.eco/sustainability-trends

Brightly reaches 45M people every month through a media platform that features content, community, and brand recommendations that ignite change via conscious consumerism. Our mission is to empower individuals to change the world through simple, everyday actions. Good Together , which has 1.5M total downloads, has been recognized by Apple eight times as the #1 podcast for conscious consumers. Brightly is also the largest sustainability brand on TikTok .

