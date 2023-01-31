Brightmark Names Justin Goldstein as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sustainable Finance Veteran Joins Executive Bench to Provide Strategic Direction for Next Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightmark , a leading global waste solutions company with a mission to reimagine waste, announced today the appointment of Justin Goldstein as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Goldstein will oversee Brightmark's financial growth, market expansion, and critical investment strategy as the company continues to ambitiously scale its renewable natural gas and advanced recycling operations and partnerships.

"I'm excited to join a company at the forefront of designing solutions aimed to achieve circularity at scale," said Mr. Goldstein. "Brightmark is well positioned in the market to address the rapidly maturing sectors of renewable natural gas and complex plastics recycling with a proprietary waste recovery technology that is best in class. There is an environmental crisis at play currently, and the entire industry is looking for a solution to the global plastics problem."

Mr. Goldstein joins Brightmark after an extensive career in sustainable finance at Goldman Sachs, where he recently served as Vice President of the Public Sector and Infrastructure Banking Group of its Investment Banking Division. For over 20 years, he advised clients from public-private partnerships to utilities and infrastructure on equity financing, derivatives, commodities, structured products, and strategic transactions. He most notably created an energy transition team that oversaw the firm's first financing projects for renewable natural gas and advanced recycling clients.

"Justin's depth of expertise and passion for sustainable finance that propels circular industries forward aligns deeply with our mission to reimagine waste," said Bob Powell, Founder and CEO of Brightmark. "He joins us at a time of dynamic growth at Brightmark, and we look forward to his vital contributions to our bright future ahead."

