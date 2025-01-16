Brightmark RNG Holdings Achieves Landmark First Gas Milestone at 10 Midwest RNG Projects

Brightmark Fund Holdings is now one of the leading dairy RNG solution providers in the U.S. as it expands its portfolio with new operational projects in Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Ohio

HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC announced today that it has delivered first gas at 10 renewable natural gas (RNG) projects across the Midwest. Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Brightmark LLC.

With today's announcement, the Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC joint venture now owns and operates 15 RNG projects in the Midwest, a region that generates nearly 43 percent of the nation's agricultural products.

This milestone makes Brightmark one of the leading dairy RNG providers in the United States. To date, the company has reduced emissions by more than 1.2 million tons of CO₂eq through its RNG circularity centers, equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by planting and growing nearly 20 million trees for 10 years .

"We're extremely excited to see these projects come online and begin reducing methane emissions while driving economic development in local communities," said Bob Powell, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brightmark. "This milestone demonstrates the scalability of these solutions and determination from farmers to reduce methane emissions in one of the nation's largest agricultural regions."

Brightmark's process for reducing methane emissions involves collaborating with farmers to produce RNG through anaerobic digestion. This process collects organic waste, digests it to extract methane, and upgrades it into RNG for use as transportation fuel.

"Delivering first gas at 10 farms is a significant milestone," said Nuray Elci, Vice President, Renewables, Chevron. "Transitioning to a lower carbon intensity energy economy demands, among other things, ambitious goals, innovation, and practical solutions. This success highlights renewable natural gas's potential and fosters new opportunities for transport, industry, and consumers."

"We're thrilled to implement these innovations on our farm," said Jeremy VanEss of VanEss and Legacy Dairies. "Lower carbon is important to us, and it's exciting to see this technology become operational and help put our organic waste to use while striving to reduce our carbon footprint."

"Implementing anaerobic digestion at our farm is not only environmentally sound but also economically beneficial," said Lynn Boadwine of Boadwine Dairy Inc. "Additional revenue generated from the RNG we produce provides a viable and economic solution to address recurring waste and makes the transition toward a lower carbon intensity agriculture more attainable. It's a win-win."

Visit https://www.brightmark.com/renewable-natural-gas/projects for more details on their renewable natural gas projects.

About Brightmark RNG Holdings

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Brightmark LLC . The Chevron-Brightmark renewable natural gas joint venture operates a nationwide system of RNG projects, capturing methane from dairy operations for beneficial use as pipeline fuel.

For more information on Brightmark RNG Holding LLC's renewable natural gas projects, please visit Brightmark.com .

About Brightmark LLC

Brightmark, LLC is a circular innovations company with a mission to Reimagine Waste, developing solutions that make a positive environmental impact on the world and communities where it operates. Brightmark's established anaerobic digestion and proprietary Plastics Renewal® technologies make the company a veteran in a burgeoning marketplace. The company works across sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, to decarbonize operations, displace reliance on virgin fossil fuels, and solve circularity challenges at scale.

Committed to systems change in waste, Brightmark works collaboratively to address gaps where traditional methods fall short through its innovative closed-loop approach to recycling and renewables. To date, Brightmark has repurposed 10 million pounds of landfill-bound plastics and reduced more than one million tons of CO2eq from entering the atmosphere through anaerobic digestion. The company is also deeply committed to conservation, education, and sustainability career training by partnering with local and national organizations that help protect land and oceans. For more information, visit www.brightmark.com .

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

