Bright.md Expands Digital Health Offerings to Oregon Health & Science University

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartExam, Bright.md's automated telehealth platform, will become an integral part of OHSU's Virtual Care Hub in early October.

"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, OHSU has dramatically expanded its ability to provide health care through telemedicine," said Mark Lovgren, Interim VP of the Office of Digital Health at OHSU. "This collaboration is one more way in which we are ensuring our patients have access to best possible health care from the comfort and security of their homes."

SmartExam's pre-built clinical content, protocol-driven modules, scalability, and automation that streamlines clinical workflows ensure providers have the tools they need to deliver high-quality evidence-based care for hundreds of low-acuity conditions in a matter of minutes.

SmartExam guides patients through a dynamic, online medical interview about their current symptoms, medical history, and medications. Then the platform then automatically pulls information from the patient's EHR and presents everything to a reviewing provider in a chart-ready SOAP note. The provider reviews the provisional diagnosis and treatment plan and can either approve or customize the plan, or escalate the patient to a higher modality of care if the complexity of the condition warrants it.

Another benefit that will help users on both sides of the care spectrum is the ability for patients to take the AI-driven online medical interview in Spanish and have it automatically translated into a chart-ready SOAP note in English. Once the provider has approved of the diagnosis and treatment plan, the AVS is translated and sent back to the patient in Spanish.

"OHSU is respected around the world for its dedication to research, education, and innovation," said Dr. Ray Costantini, CEO & Co-founder of Bright.md. "Because we're both based in Portland, I've been able to see how that dedication translates into excellent patient care as well. We couldn't be more excited to work with our neighbor up the hill to make that world-class care even more accessible to the patients of Oregon and Washington."

About Bright.md

Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Oregon, Bright.md is a leading healthcare automation company helping many of the largest healthcare systems in North America make healthy happen faster. With its AI-powered care automation platform, SmartExam™, Bright.md empowers healthcare providers to create a virtual front door through which patients can navigate, be triaged, receive care for hundreds of low-acuity medical conditions or be routed to in-person or video visits. Bright.md has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, a Vendor to Watch by Chilmark Research, is the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort, and was named one of 12 telehealth companies to fill the gaps in COVID-19 care by CB Insights. Bright.md is venture-backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Philips Health Technology Ventures, UnityPoint Health, and Concord Health Partners. For more information, visit Bright.md.

