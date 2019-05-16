Bright.md launches new virtual care module to help treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright.md, creator of non-video virtual care solution SmartExam, has added a module to help treat the 20 percent of North Americans who suffer from symptoms of GERD each year. SmartExam will use the GerdQ, a validated screening tool, to collect patient-reported symptoms and history, which providers can then use to support initial diagnosis and treatment.

"Anyone who's ever had heartburn knows the pain of GERD, but chronic symptoms can be debilitating or, worse, a sign of something more serious," said Liz Bryant, CEO of GOeVisit, a Canadian healthcare tech company that provides virtual care using Bright.md's SmartExam platform. "Whether it's a prescription for H2 blockers or a referral for an endoscopy, GOeVisit can now help patients start recovery much more quickly and conveniently."

Patients suffering from heartburn, acid reflux, or other GERD symptoms log into SmartExam and answer a series of clinically dynamic questions about their symptoms and health history. A clinician then reviews their answers and medical history to approve an appropriate treatment plan. That plan could include over-the-counter medications, prescriptions, or a referral to a gastroenterologist for more advanced screening, depending on the severity and duration of symptoms.

"Unfortunately, GERD is something most patients suffer in silence with. People rarely go see their doctor for something they think is just heartburn," says Dr. Christina Chen, Physician Editor at Bright.md. "By giving them an option to get quick, private care, healthcare providers can help patients feel better faster, as well as ward off more serious issues down the road."

Using SmartExam, leading healthcare systems throughout North America provide non-video virtual care for more than 470 common medical conditions. In addition to the new GERD module, SmartExam recently added modules for mastitis and breast-feeding issues, low back pain, and behavioral health including depression and anxiety.

About Bright.md

Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Oregon, Bright.md is a leading healthcare automation company dedicated to modernizing direct-to-patient telehealth for healthcare systems with its AI-powered virtual-care platform, SmartExam. Bright.md partners with premier healthcare organizations in North America, including three of the top five not-for-profit health systems in the United States. These partners offer SmartExam to more than 10 million patients who are seeking convenient urgent and primary care online. A Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare and the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort, Bright.md is venture-backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Oregon Angel Fund and the Stanford-StartX Fund. For more information, visit Bright.md.

