Bright.md Launches Overhauled Product Suite to Accelerate Care and Deliver Better Patient Experience

Bright.md's technology is changing how healthcare is delivered. Tweet this

Bright.md continues to provide seamless, high-quality patient and provider experiences via the new platform, which includes three offerings: Navigate, Interview, and Treat .

Navigate - Healthcare systems can now engage their patients and coordinate care delivery through the platform's new offering, Navigate. This product captures the symptoms and chief complaints from patients to instantly route them to the optimal care pathways within their health system. Additionally, Navigate gives administrators the ability to control and configure a patient's path based on the day of the week, time of day, and chief complaint.

Healthcare systems can now engage their patients and coordinate care delivery through the platform's new offering, Navigate. This product captures the symptoms and chief complaints from patients to instantly route them to the optimal care pathways within their health system. Additionally, Navigate gives administrators the ability to control and configure a patient's path based on the day of the week, time of day, and chief complaint. Interview - To enhance patients' experience with providers, Bright.md's Interview offering has been updated with new evidence-based clinical interviews to support diagnosis and appropriate treatment of more conditions. The information gathered is leveraged to automate documentation and produce interoperable chart-ready SOAP (subjective, objective, assessment and plan) notes for both virtual and in-person settings.

To enhance patients' experience with providers, Bright.md's Interview offering has been updated with new evidence-based clinical interviews to support diagnosis and appropriate treatment of more conditions. The information gathered is leveraged to automate documentation and produce interoperable chart-ready SOAP (subjective, objective, assessment and plan) notes for both virtual and in-person settings. Treat - With the capability to treat more than 500 low-acuity conditions, Bright.md's platform saves providers time by instantly diagnosing, prescribing, and creating referrals for patients, so they can deliver care in as little as two minutes from anywhere.

Given the accelerated pace of telehealth adoption propelled by the pandemic, the challenge ahead for healthcare executives will be integrating virtual options into a hybrid care delivery model to improve both patient and provider experiences. More than half of consumers and 67% of clinical executives report that navigation tools to help coordinate virtual and in-person care are top-of-mind, according to PwC's Health Research Institute.1

As Bright.md builds on a year of growth with this next phase of product and leadership expansion, Steve Giannini is joining the company as CEO. Steve brings more than 20 years of experience in business growth, operations, and development across industries, including software, technology, and healthcare.

About Bright.md

Bright.md is a leading virtual care solution trusted by health systems to automate clinical workflows and administrative tasks, improving patient and provider engagement and driving operational efficiency. With its pioneering technology, Bright.md improves how health systems deliver care, from patient acquisition through clinical interview and treatment, to reduce 90% of administrative workflows, lower patient wait-times to 6 minutes on average, and drive patient loyalty with industry-leading satisfaction ratings. Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Oregon, Bright.md has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, a Vendor to Watch by Chilmark Research, and is the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort. Bright.md is backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Philips Health Technology Ventures, UnityPoint Health, and Concord Health Partners. For more information, visit Bright.md .

Media Contact

Anna Tenuta

Bright.md

[email protected]

877.888.5242

1 https://www.pwc.com/us/tophealthissues

SOURCE Bright.md

Related Links

https://bright.md

