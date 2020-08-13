Bright.md Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Bright.md to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."



"It's an honor to be recognized by CB Insights, and for Bright.md to be in the company of innovators dedicated to making healthcare work better for everyone," said Dr. Ray Costantini, CEO & Co-founder of Bright.md. "While 2020 has been a banner year for digital health, we have so much more to do in improving the experience, quality, and affordability of care for patients and providers. We're excited to see what this collection of global companies brings to bear in the coming months and years—and to continue to make contributions toward that improvement ourselves."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Bright.md's AI-driven interoperable care-automation platform connects patients to health records, doctors to patients, and patients to status updates throughout the entire treatment experience—virtually and within minutes. The platform automates 90 percent of the care-delivery process for any modality, including in-person, asynchronous, and video, allowing providers to focus on easily delivering high-quality care to 15 times as many patients per shift. Care automation powers Bright.md's asynchronous telehealth solution, SmartExam, which lets providers treat patients with nearly 500 common low-acuity conditions in less than two minutes per visit. SmartExam automatically sends chart-ready SOAP notes to the EHR, creates billing files, and manages patient follow-up communications, including prescription orders.

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors. The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Bright.md

Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Oregon, Bright.md is a leading healthcare automation company helping many of the largest healthcare systems in North America make healthy happen faster. With its AI-powered care automation platform, SmartExam™, Bright.md empowers healthcare providers to create a virtual front door through which patients can navigate, be triaged, receive care for hundreds of low-acuity medical conditions or be routed to in-person or video visits. Bright.md has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, a Vendor to Watch by Chilmark Research, is the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort, and was named one of 12 telehealth companies to fill the gaps in COVID-19 care by CB Insights. Bright.md is venture-backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Philips Health Technology Ventures, UnityPoint Health, and Concord Health Partners. For more information, visit Bright.md .

