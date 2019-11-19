Bright.md Named Vendor to Watch by Chilmark Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its new report "Primary Care for the 21st Century: Technology-enabled and On Demand," Chilmark Research lauds Bright.md's ability to make positive impacts on access, burden, and costs—for both providers and patients.

"The U.S. primary care system no longer meets the needs of its patients or providers," the report notes. "New technological approaches combined with the drive to move care to lower cost settings are creating care models that better meet patient needs and are accessible on demand."

Chilmark researcher Alex Lennox-Miller identifies "three types of solutions that can contribute to or complement the modern technology-enabled primary care practice, promising to meet the challenges of increased demand, changing needs, and evolving payments." These solutions include Telemedicine; Virtual and Remote Care Platforms; and AI-enabled Assistants, Symptom Checkers, and Chatbots.

Placing Bright.md in the third category, the report identified three product differentiators: true machine learning (ML) for conducting evaluations and constructing notes; asynchronous diagnosis with direct provider review; and billing, treatment, prescription, and next steps as needed and on demand.

With SmartExam, "provider workflow involves only direct clinical evaluation and judgment, significantly reducing active provider time. This addresses one of the biggest weaknesses of the telehealth field, as appointments are still heavily time restricted and a number of information and survey questions are still necessary."

"Once again, Chilmark has proven its researchers have their fingers on the pulse of what is driving change in health care," said Dr. Ray Costantini, Bright.md CEO and co-founder. "The Bright.md team and I are honored to be recognized. And we're beyond excited that the potential of care automation is evident to a well-respected analyst who knows his way around health care."

