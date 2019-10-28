Bright.md Unveils Product Enhancements for Optimized Patient-Centric Care

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolstering its efforts to help healthcare systems stay competitive in a landscape increasingly populated with disruptive new entrants and tech giants, Bright.md, the leading health care delivery automation company, has added new functionality and content to its award-winning asynchronous virtual care platform, SmartExam.

"As the physician capacity shortage continues to impact the industry, health care organizations are challenged to serve more patients than they can see in a day. Patients who are frustrated at delays in care often just look for another provider. In response, many organizations are implementing digital strategies that enhance their ability to attract and retain patients, and stay competitive," said Dr. Ray Costantini, CEO and co-founder of Bright.md. "But a digital front door that leads to nowhere creates more problems than it solves. What they really need is an automated point of entry that can help them treat everyone more effectively, and more efficiently, while lifting the burden that's been put on the doctors."

Key enhancements to SmartExam are focused on improving care delivery and enhancing provider workflow integration, ensuring that SmartExam continues to provide a seamless patient and provider experience. Innovations include:

Smart Care Pathways™ — Care escalation for critical scenarios

SmartExam will integrate more deeply into escalated modalities of care offered by its customers. If a patient's condition requires a higher level of care than can be provided through SmartExam, integration into the health systems' care navigation will allow for SmartEscalation. For example, if a patient reports crushing chest pain during a SmartInterview, the software can dial 911 and direct emergency personnel to the patient.





SmartExam will integrate more deeply into escalated modalities of care offered by its customers. If a patient's condition requires a higher level of care than can be provided through SmartExam, integration into the health systems' care navigation will allow for SmartEscalation. For example, if a patient reports crushing chest pain during a SmartInterview, the software can dial 911 and direct emergency personnel to the patient. Care Advisor™ — Simplified guided interviews at point of entry

To enhance patients' experience with SmartExam, Bright.md developers have leveraged AI for a natural-language interface. Instead of selecting from a list of conditions, which means the patient needs to have an idea of their ailment before they start the online exam, now they answer a simple question and based on a patient's free text response, SmartExam starts an adaptive, personalized clinical interview, leading to a more accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.





To enhance patients' experience with SmartExam, Bright.md developers have leveraged AI for a natural-language interface. Instead of selecting from a list of conditions, which means the patient needs to have an idea of their ailment before they start the online exam, now they answer a simple question and based on a patient's free text response, SmartExam starts an adaptive, personalized clinical interview, leading to a more accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Configurable Formularies —Customized for system preferences

Bright.md's health system partners can now customize the list of medications they want prescribed for the conditions SmartExam supports. The clinical content in SmartExam already contains a database of evidence-based treatments, but if systems prefer a certain medication over another, the formulary will reflect that.





Bright.md's health system partners can now customize the list of medications they want prescribed for the conditions SmartExam supports. The clinical content in SmartExam already contains a database of evidence-based treatments, but if systems prefer a certain medication over another, the formulary will reflect that. Inclusive Design— Greater accessibility for health equity among diverse patient populations

In 2019, Bright.md rededicated itself to an inclusive-design approach that makes SmartExam useable to as many patients as possible. Since midyear, the platform has been fully ADA-compliant, making it accessible to patients with hearing and visual impairments. Additionally, SmartExam now conducts an organ inventory in relevant modules rather than requiring patients to choose a gender, enhancing the patient experience for LGBTQI patients.





In 2019, Bright.md rededicated itself to an inclusive-design approach that makes SmartExam useable to as many patients as possible. Since midyear, the platform has been fully ADA-compliant, making it accessible to patients with hearing and visual impairments. Additionally, SmartExam now conducts an organ inventory in relevant modules rather than requiring patients to choose a gender, enhancing the patient experience for LGBTQI patients. Security Assurance — SOC2 data compliance

Bright.md continues to work to ensure the privacy and security of its systems. Moss Adams has completed an audit of Bright.md and issued a SOC2 type 1 report to provide health care partners with assurance that security controls are in place and effective.

"At Presbyterian, we believe useful innovation is a building block of health care," said Dr. Ries Robinson, chief innovation officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services. "Bright.md's dedication to that shared value is reflected in the ways they continue to improve their offerings and propel health care forward."

About Bright.md

Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Ore., Bright.md is modernizing direct-to-patient telehealth for health care systems with its AI-powered asynchronous virtual-care platform, SmartExam.

Bright.md partners with premier health care organizations in North America, including three of the top five not-for-profit health systems in the United States. These partners offer SmartExam to more than 10 million patients who are seeking convenient urgent and primary care online. Bright.md has been named the Leader in the "Forrester New Wave™: Virtual Care Solutions for Digital Health" report, a Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, and is the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort. Bright.md is venture-backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Oregon Venture Fund and the Stanford-StartX Fund. For more information, visit Bright.md .

SOURCE Bright.md

Related Links

https://www.bright.md/

