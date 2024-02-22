Brightmerge Launches Upgrades to its Advanced Business Performance Optimization Platform, Paving the Way for Global Electrified Vehicle Fleets

Advanced Version Promotes Economic Viability, Reliability and Environmental Sustainability for EV Fleet Transition Projects

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightmerge , a leading innovator accelerating the transition to electrified fleets, announced today the release of an advanced version of the Brightmerge business performance optimization platform for the sales, design, optimization and operation of EV fleets. The new version features enhanced sensitivity analysis, improved techno-financial reporting options, automated carbon emissions calculations incorporated into its autonomous financial report generation, as well as improvements to the platform's User Interface.

With simple data input guiding the process, the Brightmerge platform automatically creates optimized EV fleet project designs, with robust modeling and simulation capabilities. The system helps users design fleet electrification programs, offering recommendations for vehicles, energy requirements, recommendations on microgrid deployment based on renewable energy sources, and charging infrastructure needs. The system is designed to help stakeholders overcome the most common pitfalls of EV transitions for electrified fleets with economic staying-power, without compromising reliability of operations.

According to a recent report issued by BloombergNEF, commercial EV sales are expected to double in 2024 to approximately one million vehicles. While analysts predict a slowdown in overall global EV sales growth rate — from 33% in 2023 to 21% in 2024 – regulations in Europe and China, as well as improved battery technology, reducing costs and installation of over 4 million public EV chargers globally, 2025 and 2026 are anticipated to be years of acceleration for the industry.

"The transportation sector, responsible for nearly one-third of industrial greenhouse gas emissions, faces challenges in transitioning from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EV). Lengthy decision-making processes, unreliable public EV charging infrastructure, volatile electricity markets, disconnected EV and energy system packaging, and non-profitable EV transition projects hinder the rapid progress needed to decarbonize global economies," explained Daniel Schwab, Founder and President of Brightmerge USA Inc. "We've automated complex processes for the planning and optimization of EV fleet transition programs, minimizing the risks that have plagued this industry until now. As fleet owners work to make the ICE-to-EV transition, we're equipping ecosystem players to make rapid and informed decisions to maximize project success."

The enhanced sensitivity analysis of the upgraded Brightmerge platform fine tunes the techno-financial reports generated by the system to ensure EV fleet projects are designed to achieve long-term profitability, mitigating the most common and costly mistakes without compromising reliability of ongoing operations. The granular data on project costs and financial opportunities for each fleet arms financial decision-makers with the information needed to advance transition projects quickly and at a much lower cost compared to standard practice while maintaining required reliability standards.

Enhanced carbon emissions calculations capabilities included in the new version release will support fleet owners in their sustainability reporting. Automatically generated based on vehicle type, energy and battery requirements and vehicle utilization data, fleet owners can understand the environmental impact of their EV fleet and plan for a successful transition that meets new regulatory requirement for decarbonization of transportation systems.

"We're constantly fine-tuning our platform to enable fleet owners and operators to maximize their value capture from EV fleets. The transition can be complex, but we've designed a platform that makes it a simple process," said Aviram Hadash, CEO of Brightmerge Israel Ltd. "There's an opportunity cost in not making the transition to EV now. With significant grants, incentives and tax breaks to consider, as well as regulation advancing full transportation electrification, delaying this transition may become more costly to stakeholders. Brightmerge can help companies can make this shift confidently and profitably without compromising service levels."

The advanced version of Brightmerge's platform signifies a technological milestone and highlights the company's commitment to a sustainable future for global transportation systems. By providing practical solutions to core industry challenges, Brightmerge empowers EV ecosystem players to design, finance and operate optimized EV fleets for economically and environmentally sustainable transportation systems.

About Brightmerge

Founded in 2018, Brightmerge is accelerating the EV fleet transition through its dynamic Business Optimization Platform for EV fleets. Brightmerge empowers EV ecosystem players to design, finance and operate optimized EV fleets for economically and environmentally sustainable transportation systems. Enabling autonomous modeling, simulation and prediction of charging infrastructure needs, energy costs and ongoing operating costs for fleet owners and financiers of EV transition projects, Brightmerge reduces risks and enables long-term project success. Brightmerge is led by a team of energy, technology and EV industry veterans, offering the EV fleet ecosystem and its financing institutions a robust and holistic solution for the rapid and profitable decarbonization of transportation fleets.

