BrightMove ATS Integrates ZipRecruiter Quick Apply to Bring Recruiters Quality Talent

Applicants applying for jobs distributed through BrightMove's powerful Job Distribution Engine, can now click on the Quick Apply button and remain on ZipRecruiter when applying for a job. According to an internal ZipRecruiter study, Quick Apply makes it easier for candidates to apply for jobs by reducing application friction and converts 5X as many candidates across every device.

"We are pleased to join ZipRecruiter's growing ATS Partner eco-system while delivering applicants a smoother and faster application experience and recruiters a larger and higher-quality talent pool," said David Webb, Co-founder and CEO, BrightMove, Inc."

For job seekers, the program provides a consistent application experience and eliminates the need to re-enter the same data each time they apply for a job. Recruiters can manage their job postings and candidate screening from their Applicant Tracking System and do not need to use an additional level of software. These integrated jobs are given preferred visibility and drive significantly more qualified candidates.

About BrightMove

BrightMove, Inc. pioneered Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) in 2005 and are now global innovation leaders in the hiring technology and recruiting software industry. From their headquarters in St. Augustine Beach, Florida - BrightMove provides a cloud-based platform for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Staffing and Human Resource teams around the world. BrightMove are also the first ATS provider to implement a metered-pricing technology module to make their robust recruiting and hiring platform accessible to small businesses. BrightMove, Inc. is ranked the Number 1, Most Affordable, Applicant Tracking System by Capterra in the Top 20 Most Affordable Applicant Tracking Systems report - 2017 and won a 2018 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the year.

