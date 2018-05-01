BrightMove Awarded Capterra Best Value Badge 2018 for Recruitment Software

"With them since their beginning in 2005. Awesome Customer Support and yearly new product launches! Their customer service is not only excellent, but readily available when needed as well as responsive - which is why we selected BrightMove all those years ago after evaluating all the other choices. They were the only ones at that time that offered a cloud-based platform and that leading edge has remained throughout the past 13 years of use."

– Linda Hertz, President-Medical Device Sales Recruiter, Career Author

"Recruiters are really busy people - so we truly appreciate our customers taking the time to review our product," said David Webb, BrightMove CEO. "We are thrilled to have received the prestigious Capterra Best Value Badge 2018."

With BrightMove's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) pricing plan and proprietary technology for RPO's - customers pay for recruiter seats and not client seats - making it much more affordable for RPO companies to add new business, scale and be profitable. BrightMove's Essential, Professional and Advanced pricing plans are transparent and include BrightMove's powerful Job Distribution Engine to 100's of job boards without additional fees.

BrightMove, Inc. is also ranked the Number 1, Most Affordable, Applicant Tracking System by Capterra in the Top 20 Most Affordable Applicant Tracking Systems report - 2017 and won a 2018 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the year.

The Capterra "Best" awards are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number and timing of published reviews on Gartner's digital sites (Capterra.com, SoftwareAdvice.com, and GetApp.com) and review ratings for a given product in the category and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About BrightMove

BrightMove, Inc. pioneered Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) in 2005 and are now global innovation leaders in the hiring technology and recruiting software industry.

https://brightmove.com

Contact:

Tammara.anderton@brightmove.com

+1-904-295-9601

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightmove-awarded-capterra-best-value-badge-2018-for-recruitment-software-300639520.html

SOURCE BrightMove, Inc.

Related Links

brightmove.com

