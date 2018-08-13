BrightMove, Inc. Integrates Zapier into its Applicant Tracking Software

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightMove, Inc. a global leader in applicant tracking, hiring and recruiting software, announced it has released new integrations with Zapier. This integration adds to BrightMove's existing selection of automation options, allowing its customers to remain agile with evolving technology and market needs.

BrightMove connects with Zapier, making it easier to automate talent management tasks. Zapier can automatically trigger workflows enhancing recruiter activities and production while working within BrightMove.

Zapier's automation is now active within BrightMove, connecting users with over 1,000+ additional applications including LinkedIn, Facebook and Google. To connect BrightMove and Zapier, users can visit the Zapier integration portal to build custom workflows.

With integration to Zapier, BrightMove customers can take advantage of even more management and hiring tools to increase workflow productivity allowing for complete view of an applicant's life cycle.

About BrightMove

BrightMove, Inc. started pioneering Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) in 2005 and are now global innovation leaders in the hiring technology and recruiting software industry. From their headquarters in St. Augustine Beach, Florida - BrightMove provides a cloud-based platform for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Staffing, and Human Resource teams around the world. BrightMove is also the first ATS provider to implement a pay-as-you-go pricing model to make their robust recruiting and hiring platform accessible to small businesses. BrightMove, Inc. is ranked the Number 1, Most Affordable, Applicant Tracking System by Capterra in the Top 20 Most Affordable Applicant Tracking Systems report - 2017 and won a 2018 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the year.

