BrightNight Adds Experienced Asset Management, Operations & Maintenance, and Construction Leadership to Support Next Phase of Portfolio Growth

News provided by

BrightNight

05 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, the next-generation global renewable power IPP built to deliver clean and dispatchable solutions, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to support the buildout of its ~37 GW global portfolio in the areas of Asset Management, Operations & Maintenance and Construction: Jeff Gibbons joins as Senior Vice President of Asset Management, and Doren Emmett joins as Senior Vice President of Construction.

Jeff has more than 20 years of experience leading operations across multiple technology platforms and businesses. He spent the last 16 years successfully scaling organizations in the renewable generation space with full P&L responsibility. At BrightNight, Jeff will lead the development and execution of new Asset, Operations & Maintenances competencies across its multi-resource, utility-scale renewable power plants in the U.S. Prior to joining BrightNight, Jeff was a founding member of energy storage leader Fluence Energy LLC., building their global services team as Vice President of Global Services. Before Fluence, he held senior operational roles at AES and at EDF Renewable Energy, where he oversaw ~1 GW of wind and solar power generating assets.

Doren brings over 30 years of experience in the energy sector with vast technical expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction. He will lead BrightNight's Construction Management team in the U.S., with a focus on accelerating the buildout of BrightNight's U.S. project portfolio. Previously, Doren worked for National Renewable Solutions as the Senior Vice President of Construction. Earlier in his career, he oversaw engineering and construction of both onshore and offshore renewable projects for Avangrid Renewables. Doren also directly managed EPC projects during his previous tenure at Signal Wind Energy.

BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann said, "At BrightNight, we've always focused on building a team of leading energy experts, and I am thrilled that our company continues to attract the best minds in our industry. Jeff's and Doren's expertise will support BrightNight's mission to drive the global energy market's transformation by pushing innovation beyond the leading edge, honoring our commitment to customer centricity, and arming our customers with the solutions they need today to power a better tomorrow. Jeff and Doren bring tremendous experience and knowledge as we manage our portfolio buildout and enter the next phase of our rapid growth."

About BrightNight

BrightNight is the first global renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading solutions enable customers to overcome challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and the transition away from fossil fuel generation.

To learn more, please visit www.brightnightpower.com

SOURCE BrightNight

Also from this source

BrightNight Announces $375 Million Corporate Credit Facility to Accelerate Development of Its ~31 GW U.S. Renewable Power Portfolio

BrightNight Announces $375 Million Corporate Credit Facility to Accelerate Development of Its ~31 GW U.S. Renewable Power Portfolio

BrightNight, the next generation and global renewable power producer built to deliver clean and dispatchable solutions, today announced the...
BrightNight and Cordelio Power together with SPPA Announce the Groundbreaking of the 300 MW Box Canyon Solar Project

BrightNight and Cordelio Power together with SPPA Announce the Groundbreaking of the 300 MW Box Canyon Solar Project

BrightNight, the next-generation global renewable power producer built to deliver clean and dispatchable solutions, its joint venture partner...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.