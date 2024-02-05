BrightNight Adds Experienced Asset Management, Operations & Maintenance, and Construction Leadership to Support Next Phase of Portfolio Growth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, the next-generation global renewable power IPP built to deliver clean and dispatchable solutions, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to support the buildout of its ~37 GW global portfolio in the areas of Asset Management, Operations & Maintenance and Construction: Jeff Gibbons joins as Senior Vice President of Asset Management, and Doren Emmett joins as Senior Vice President of Construction.

Jeff has more than 20 years of experience leading operations across multiple technology platforms and businesses. He spent the last 16 years successfully scaling organizations in the renewable generation space with full P&L responsibility. At BrightNight, Jeff will lead the development and execution of new Asset, Operations & Maintenances competencies across its multi-resource, utility-scale renewable power plants in the U.S. Prior to joining BrightNight, Jeff was a founding member of energy storage leader Fluence Energy LLC., building their global services team as Vice President of Global Services. Before Fluence, he held senior operational roles at AES and at EDF Renewable Energy, where he oversaw ~1 GW of wind and solar power generating assets.

Doren brings over 30 years of experience in the energy sector with vast technical expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction. He will lead BrightNight's Construction Management team in the U.S., with a focus on accelerating the buildout of BrightNight's U.S. project portfolio. Previously, Doren worked for National Renewable Solutions as the Senior Vice President of Construction. Earlier in his career, he oversaw engineering and construction of both onshore and offshore renewable projects for Avangrid Renewables. Doren also directly managed EPC projects during his previous tenure at Signal Wind Energy.

BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann said, "At BrightNight, we've always focused on building a team of leading energy experts, and I am thrilled that our company continues to attract the best minds in our industry. Jeff's and Doren's expertise will support BrightNight's mission to drive the global energy market's transformation by pushing innovation beyond the leading edge, honoring our commitment to customer centricity, and arming our customers with the solutions they need today to power a better tomorrow. Jeff and Doren bring tremendous experience and knowledge as we manage our portfolio buildout and enter the next phase of our rapid growth."

About BrightNight

BrightNight is the first global renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading solutions enable customers to overcome challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and the transition away from fossil fuel generation.

